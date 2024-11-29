A new chapter in Uganda’s rich cultural heritage took center stage with the official opening of the Semei Kakungulu Museum, located on the Gangama Hill in Mbale City. The ceremony, which took place in Kasanvu Cell, marked a significant milestone for both the region and the country’s tourism industry.

Hon. Col. (Rtd) Tom Butime, the Minister of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities, was the chief guest at the grand opening. In his speech, Hon. Butime highlighted the importance of the museum, stating that it would not only enrich the tourism offerings of Mbale but also contribute to the national effort of safeguarding Uganda’s heritage.

“The opening of the Semei Kakungulu Museum will enrich our tourism products, especially for Mbale City and the eastern tourism route,” Butime said.

He noted that the museum’s establishment would significantly boost the number of visitors to the region, leading to increased revenue for Mbale City. Furthermore, it would create new job opportunities and provide a platform for local products and culture to be showcased on a larger scale.

The museum’s launch aligns with Uganda’s broader cultural preservation and promotion efforts. “The museum will create job opportunities, stimulate local economic growth, and provide a platform for cultural exchange,” Butime added.

The event was graced by a diverse group of attendees, including local government officials, cultural leaders, representatives from Uganda Tourism Board, tour operators, and members of the surrounding community.

Lilly Ajarova, CEO of the Uganda Tourism Board (UTB), extolled the opening of the museum, underscoring its potential to elevate Uganda’s tourism profile.

“The Semei Kakungulu Museum will not only serve as a significant tourist attraction but also as a symbol of how Uganda is embracing its rich history to drive both cultural preservation and tourism growth,” Ajarova remarked.

Barbra Babweteera, Executive Director of the Cross-Cultural Foundation of Uganda (CCFU), which spearheaded the museum project, emphasized the importance of environmental conservation as a focal point of the museum.

She remarked, “The museum’s focus on environmental conservation is particularly important, given the climate change challenges we are facing in the country. Semei Kakungulu’s legacy will inspire future generations to take action.”

The Semei Kakungulu Museum, standing on 3.5 acres, is dedicated to preserving the legacy of one of Uganda’s most influential historical figures, Semei Kakungulu.

Kakungulu was not only a key military leader who helped expand British rule in Uganda but also a champion of environmental conservation, education, and modern medicine. His commitment to planting Mvule trees and his establishment of the Abayudaya sect—practitioners of Orthodox Judaism in Uganda—are key highlights of his extraordinary life.

The museum, which features four heritage zones, offers an immersive experience combining history, nature, and beauty.

Visitors can explore the Nyanja Eradde Information Centre, view historical artifacts housed in a historic building, enjoy stunning views of Mbale city, and take a trail to discover remnants of the first Abayudaya synagogue.

The museum is expected to serve as a vital educational resource, showcasing not only Kakungulu’s remarkable achievements but also local practices and indigenous knowledge that contribute to addressing climate change.

This was a central theme of the collaborative project “Withstanding Change; Heritage Amongst Climate Uncertainty,” funded by the British Council’s Cultural Protection Fund and supported by the International National Trusts Organisation (INTO). The project aimed to restore and safeguard the Semei Kakungulu heritage site from the effects of climate change.

The museum is open to the public starting Friday, 29th November 2024, with free entry until Wednesday, 4th December 2024. After that, it will be accessible to the public daily from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM for a fee.

The museum is poised to attract international visitors, contributing to Uganda’s tourism growth. According to the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), international tourist arrivals are projected to rise significantly in the coming years, with city tourism playing a crucial role in this expansion.