President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has today departed for Arusha, Tanzania, to join fellow regional leaders in celebrating the 25th Anniversary of the East African Community (EAC).

The event, themed “Promoting Trade, Sustainable Development and Peace and Security for Improved Livelihoods”, highlights the region’s commitment to fostering integration and prosperity.

The President was seen off at Entebbe International Airport by the Minister for Presidency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda, the Head of Public Service and Secretary to the Cabinet, Ms. Lucy Nakyobe, the Commander Air Force, Lt. Gen. Charles Okidi, the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Mr. James Ochaya and the Deputy Commissioner General of Prisons, Mr. Samuel Akena.