As a solution to empowering citizens to effectively demand transparency and accountability from duty bearers in Karamoja, the Karamoja Anti-Corruption Coalition (KACC) today organized a community Baraza in Nanduget Town Council in Moroto District.

The meeting was attended by citizens and government officials from Moroto District.

The Barazza discussion was dominated by issues of health, the Parish Development Model, water and roads.

During the presentation, the Community Development Officer for Nadunget Town Council, Mr. Israel Lowal, highlighted that as they implement the Parish Development Model, they are facing issues of network interruption during payments, as well as delays by the Parish Development Model Information System (PDMIS) service desk in Kampala in responding to some of the issues raised by PDM beneficiaries in Nadunget.

The senior Community Development Officer for Moroto District, Ms. Longoli Jeniffer, encouraged parents in Karamoja to send their children to school and to support them in the process.

The LC.V Chairperson for Moroto District, Mr. Korianga Daniel, promised the people that they will install two boreholes in Nadunget town council for easy access to water.

The Karamoja Anti-Corruption Coalition, in partnership with Anti-Corruption Coalition-Uganda (ACCU) with funding from the Royal Danish Embassy is conducting a number of activities in the subregion.

KACC, has a team of 40 Community monitors in Karamoja and these have been trained by GIZ on how to use the Contract Monitoring System to monitor government projects.

Ms. Sophia Lomongin, the Project Officer at KACC, shared that they will continue conducting Barazas to promote accountability.

This was supported by Ms.Amina Lowakori the integrity officer, who said that for Karamoja to develop, they need to empower citizens to demand for accountability.