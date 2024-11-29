A chilling plot to kidnap a four-year-old girl for ritual sacrifice was foiled by the vigilant residents in Jinja City where the Uganda Police Force has arrested a 42-year-old man, Fazira Adam Mukulu, and his accomplice for what would have been a painful experience in the area.

This incident comes on the heels of the arrest of six traditional herbalists, about three weeks ago, found with human skeletons and bones for alleged witchcraft practices.

According to Kiira Regional Police spokesperson SP James Mubi, Mukulu and his co-accused were travelling on a motorcycle with registration number UFT 448M when they stoppedNamulesa along the Jinja-Kamuli road.

They allegedly lured the young girl with biscuits, sweets, and chapati, claiming they were taking her to a concert. However, their true intentions were sinister – to traffic her for child sacrifice.

Fortunately, vigilant residents of Namulesa became suspicious and surrounded the suspects, thwarting their evil plans. Upon searching the suspects, police found local tobacco pipes (known as mindi), herbs, bones, skeletons, sweets, and chapati.

SP Mubi confirmed that detectives have intensified investigations, and the case file will be forwarded to the State Attorney for guidance. If the State Attorney determines that sufficient evidence exists to support a conviction, the suspects will be formally charged and brought before the court to face prosecution.

Mubi also warned parents, guardians, and residents to be extra vigilant, especially with the festive season approaching and children on long holidays.

He cautioned that some individuals with criminal intentions are on the lookout for victims.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers that lurk in our communities, particularly during the holiday season.

It is crucial that we remain vigilant and look out for one another to prevent such heinous crimes from occurring.

The Uganda Police Force in the region led by the RPC SSP Charles Nsaba, supported by detectives and crime intelligence officers and sister security agencies like ISO and the Defense Intelligence and Security (DIS) formerly called Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) has been working to combat such crimes as evident in their efforts to reduce gun-related crimes, illegal firearms and ammunition proliferation, counterfeiting, terrorism, extreme violence, gang activities, marine crimes, housebreaking, burglaries and others.

What You Need To Know:

According to the Penal Code Act (PCA), kidnapping is defined under Section 243 as, “any person who kidnaps or abducts any person, or receives, detains, or conceals any person kidnapped or abducted with intent to: murder or cause grievous harm, confine, demand ransom…”.

In Uganda, an attempted kidnap is considered a serious offence. According to the Penal Code Act, attempted kidnap can be punished under sections 239-245, which deal with kidnapping and abduction.

Specifically, section 243 of the PCA states that kidnapping or detaining a person with intent to murder, cause grievous harm, or confine them is punishable by death or life imprisonment upon conviction.

Additionally, section 144 of the PCA prescribes imprisonment for a term not exceeding 14 years for attempted kidnap with intent to demand ransom or other advantage.

It’s worth noting that the laws and penalties surrounding attempted kidnap in the country are quite severe, reflecting Uganda’s commitment to protecting its citizens from harm according to the national constitutional provisions.

Additionally, the Children’s Act (Cap.59) also provides specific protections for children, including provisions related to child sacrifice.

Child kidnap and sacrifice is a disturbing reality in Uganda, rooted in a complex mix of cultural, social, and economic factors. The practice is often linked to traditional witchcraft and ritualistic beliefs, where children are seen as sacrifices to appease spirits or bring good fortune.

In some cases, influential individuals or wealthy business people may commission these acts, believing they will bring them wealth, power, or protection.

Poverty and economic instability also play a significant role. In some instances, families may be coerced or deceived into giving up their children in exchange for promises of financial gain or a better life.

The terms ‘traditional healer’ and ‘witchcraft’ are often used interchangeably, but they have distinct meanings and connotations.

A traditional healer is a person who uses traditional practices and beliefs to diagnose, treat, and prevent illnesses. They often use natural remedies, such as herbs and plants, and may also employ spiritual or ritual practices to heal their patients.

A witch doctor, on the other hand, is a term often associated with negative connotations, implying a person who practices malevolent magic or witchcraft. Witchdoctors are often perceived as using their powers for harmful or destructive purposes.

The World Health Organization (WHO, 2013) recognizes traditional healers as an integral part of traditional medicine which is defined as ‘the sum total of the knowledge, skills and practices based on the theories, beliefs and experiences indigenous to different cultures, whether explicable or not used in the maintenance of health as well as in the prevention, diagnosis, improvement or treatment of physical and mental illness.’

The WHO does not specifically define or classify ‘witchdoctors’ as this term is often considered pejorative and culturally insensitive.

Instead, the WHO focuses on promoting the safe and effective use of traditional medicine while also acknowledging the importance of respecting cultural diversity and traditional practices.