Greetings to the Banyarwanda community and fellow Ugandans.

Yesterday, November 28, 2024, the Parliamentary Committee on Defence and Internal Affairs presented its report on the petition by the Council for Abavandimwe regarding the violation of citizenship rights of Banyarwanda by Immigration and NIRA.

We express our deep gratitude to the Rt. Hon. Speaker Anita Annet Among for her unwavering support in ensuring our voices were heard. Her leadership has elevated the issue of citizenship violations against Banyarwanda to national prominence.

Special thanks also go to Hon. Joseph Ssewungu, Hon. Christine Kaaya, and the many MPs who stood by us from the beginning, advocating against the blatant discrimination we face from Immigration and NIRA.

However, we categorically reject the committee’s report. It is an insult to justice and fairness, appearing more as a defense of Immigration and NIRA than an objective assessment. The report disregards the lived experiences of Banyarwanda, the testimonies of victims, and the submissions of MPs who stood up for justice. It offers no solutions to the challenges we face, instead choosing to shield the very institutions perpetrating these abuses.

This shameless whitewashing of systemic discrimination is unacceptable. To those who think they can scheme and plot against us, be assured: you are mistaken.

We vow to continue fighting until the rights of Banyarwanda are respected and upheld, and we are treated with the same fairness and dignity as all other Ugandan tribes. We reject, condemn, and dismiss this flawed and biased report.

For God and My Country.