Jadrine K. Perkins is the CEO and founder of J-Perk International which was founded in 2023 with a vision to revolutionize the beauty industry.

Since its inception, they have been committed to creating high- quality cosmetics that celebrate and enhance the unique beauty of every individual.

They do Lipsticks, Wigs, Makeup Primer, Foundation Sticks, Pressed Face Powder, Foundation and Lipgloss.

Their Lipsticks offer more than just colour it enhances your appearance, boosts your confidence and provides protection by moisturizing and shielding your lips from the elements.

Jadrine is happily married and mother of two wonderful boys.

She is Ugandan-American who graduated from Nkumba University with a Degree in Business Administration.

She enjoys traveling and watching movies. Apart from being the CEO of J-Perk International which is located Houston Texas, Jadrine is also the Director of Christ the King Primary school in Mbarara, Uganda, and also

the CEO of The Tzion Group LLC in Houston Texas.

As the CEO and President of Jerk International, Jadrine Perkins brings the beauty and passion to the world and translates their importance and influence on society.

Responsible for overseeing all facets of the organization, Jadrine drives the mission, fundraising, operations, and engagement with the board of Directors.

She has single-handedly turned the organization around by aligning the day-to-day work with values around diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility.

J-Perk International’s journey began with a passion for beauty and a desire to empower individuals to embrace their true selves. They recognized a need for inclusive and diverse representation in the beauty market, and this became the driving force behind our brand.

Over the year, their commitment to quality, innovation, and inclusivity has propelled them to establish themselves as a leader in the industry. They have continuously strived to develop cutting-edge formulas, staying ahead of emerging trends and meeting the evolving needs of our customers.

Throughout their history, they have maintained a strong focus on ethical practices and sustainability.

Jadrine says they source their ingredients responsibly, ensuring they are not only safe and effective but also environmentally friendly.

Additionally, they prioritize sustainable packaging solutions to minimize their impact on the planet.

Their dedication to customer satisfaction has also played a significant role in their growth.

“We prioritize feedback from our customers, continuously improving our products and services to exceed their expectations. We believe that every individual deserves to feel beautiful and confident, and we endeavor to create a community that fosters self-expression and acceptance. As we look to the future, we remain committed to our values and core purpose. We aim to expand our product range, further diversifying our offerings to cater to a wide range of beauty needs. Our goal is to continue pushing boundaries and setting new standards for inclusivity and sustainability within the beauty industry. Thank you for joining us on this exciting journey. Together, we can redefine beauty and create a world where everyone feels empowered to embrace their unique beauty and shine bright,” says Jadrine K. Perkins.