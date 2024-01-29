The State Minister for Finance, Planning, and Economic Development, who also serves as the Member of Parliament for Rubanda East constituency, Henry Ariganyira Musasizi, has warned headteachers in government schools to refrain from charging fees as schools reopen for the first term.

He made these remarks today while addressing Christians at St. Peter’s Cathedral Rugarama during the church service. During the same service, Obed Mutatina, the Bubaare Town Council District Council, was baptizing his twins.

Minister Musasizi revealed that the main intention of initiating UPE schools was to cater to needy parents who couldn’t afford school fees. Therefore, he warned school headteachers who ask for school fees to stop, emphasizing that schools should be accessed freely. He stressed the importance of school headteachers adhering to government policies that provide free education in public schools, such as the Universal Primary Education (UPE) and Universal Secondary Education (USE) programs. He cautioned school headteachers against charging fees, stating that the government aims to ensure that parents are not burdened with additional financial obligations when sending their children to government schools.

Musasizi also used the platform to rally Christians to participate in the National Population Census scheduled for May 10, 2024, highlighting the importance of the census in gathering accurate and up-to-date demographic information.

During the same service, Moreen Mayanja, the deputy headteacher at Kigezi High School Primary, challenged Christians to cast away the chains of hatred and turn their worries towards God’s mercy and grace. Moreen revealed that hatred, brought about by false teachings, is misleading Christians.

She urged them to draw closer to Christ and fulfill their expectations rather than engaging in actions against God. She added that hatred is a heavy burden that none of us were meant to carry, as it shackles our hearts, blinds our vision, and separates us from the divine path that leads to a fulfilling life. Moreen stressed that hatred has the ability to poison relationships, hinder personal growth, and ultimately distance individuals from the abundant life that God intends for them.