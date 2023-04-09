All is set for a sixteen floor skyrise in the upscale Nakasero suburb in Kampala.

Haruna Towers whose construction is due to start in December this year, is expected to cost proprietor Haruna Sentongo a whooping USD62 million.

The skyrise towering over Kampala, will have offices and condos for rent or sale.

This week, Sentongo tweeting from his page @Sentongoharun announced that clients willing to book space were welcome through 0774480013.

“New offices complex , Haruna towers Nakasero , project time 2023 complition 2025 for GOD and my country , condominium bookings allowed , call 0774480013”, he tweeted at

10:46 AM on April 9, 2023 from Kampala, Uganda.

The tweet enlisted several comments including;

@Sentongoharun “Now I can see ugandan rich men breaking free from, “batandika mpola mpola malls”. Welcome to Sudhir’s world of quality.’

Another wondered, “To put up such a structure, one needs clients, high calibre ones like established local & international banks, the MTNs, gov’t bodies (URA, UPDF, etc). Building also ought to be multi-use (commercial, residential, offices etc). How many Ugandans would afford an apartment…” before Jonathan Gordon responded via @JONA_EMPOWER “The high rise sky scrappers in Dubai and NewYork are not government buildings. It’s citizens like you who build cities. Much respect.”

However katompanga30 via @katompanga30 added, “True, Dubai and New York “citizens” are incredibly wealthy individuals but usually such buildings are partly owned by building corporations/consortiums, city councils, banks, pension funds (like our filthy rich NSSF￼) and, yes, governments…”

Nevertheless @TheMutaD called upon friends to “come here and see this project envisaged by our own indigenous mainstream entrepreneur ￼￼￼ on Nakasero hill!.”

Haruna Ssentongo has hired Damco, a South African construction firm which will partner with Roko construction, to do this work of art, and complete it in 2025.

The businessman calls this project “the first of its kind in East Africa”. He also admits delays in starting before announcing that “it delayed for a year now but we are beginning construction in December of 2023”.

Haruna Towers is expected to have the first 10 floors as office blocks that can be rented out or bought by individual companies, then the last six floors will be corporate residences for any one who want to buy or rent.

“We are calling all Ugandans who would wish to have a permanent office, or own titled condominiums to come or those who wish to have residential property in Nakasero up scale.”