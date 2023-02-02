Nile Breweries Limited (NBL) has announced Adu Rando as their new Managing Director in Uganda, replacing Mr David Valencia who has been at the company’s helm since 2020.

Speaking during the unveiling event on Thursday at the company’s headquarters in Port Bell Luzira, the Legal and Corporate Affairs Director of Nile Breweries Limited Onapito Ekomoloit welcomed Rando and thanked Mr Valencia for his input to the present leadership job as the Country Director for Uganda.

“I want to thank the outgoing manager for the tremendous work. In the same way, I want to welcome the new incoming Director. I want to say this is a historical event in our company and is very momentous.”

“We welcome Mr Adu Rando to the Pearl of Africa. We are certain he will have a lovely time leading our team towards growth across our brand and portfolios. We also want to thank Mr David Valencia and wish him the best as he takes on the new challenges,” said Onapito.

While handing over the mantle to Rando, Mr Valencia alluded that leading Nile Breweries has been fulfilling. “Our commercial focus and execution delivered strong results and our resilience is unmatched Even in the toughest of circumstances we have been a beacon of solidarity because we have a purpose; To create a future with more cheers.”

“My gratitude goes to the very able team. I leave behind the staff of Nile Breweries, our private sector peers, government stakeholders and partners who made my journey worthwhile. I have enjoyed the hospitality and friendly people in Uganda,” he noted.

Giving his maiden speech, Rando appreciated his predecessor and promised to start from where he has stopped. “This is an enormous responsibility that I’m honoured and privileged to hold. Working in Uganda with the leading brewer and the support of a competent team is a great opportunity for me personally and professionally.”

He promised that he is looking forward to interacting with the lovely people of Uganda, enjoying the beautiful climate and very diverse and tasty food. “I cannot wait to meet more of the team, partners and stakeholders who are key to the success of this brewery.”

“The warm welcome by the NBL team and the hospitality of the most Ugandans I have interacted with so far humbles me. I look forward to having a good working relationship with my collogues here at NBL authorities and other stakeholders in the beer sector in Uganda. I feel energised, inspired and empowered to achieve our shared ambitions as a team.”

Mr Rando has replaced Valencia, appointed Commercial Strategy Director, Africa Zone for ABInBev, Nile Breweries’ parent company.

Who is Adu Rando?

Is a Brazilian native and has been part of the ABI-InBev, Nile Breweries’ parent company for the last 20 years, having served in Brazil, China and most recently, Tanzania.

Prior to moving to Uganda, he served as Route to Market Director Greater Africa, AB InBev, based in Dar es Salaam Tanzania from 2021.

Rando started his career in the On-trade channel as Sales Supervisor in 2003, then Sales Manager, Distributor Manager, Key Account National Director, BU Head of Soft Drinks, and State Sales Director in many different Cities in Brazil, then took on the role of B2B Digital Sales platform project leader for China in 2016, and later was responsible for route to market China division from 2018 until 2020.

As a results-driven international business leader, Rando has extensive experience in sales, operations, digital sales systems platforms, e-commerce, sales structure and process optimization.

Among the new director’s notable achievements, in his previous role, he developed and implemented a comprehensive Route To Market transformation project across 6 countries of the Greater Africa zone (Tanzania, Uganda, Mozambique, Zambia, Ghana, and Botswana).

Rando led the implementation of the global sales app platform BEES, which connects retailers and shops with ABI and its official distributor network, drastically improving service level and customer care.

While in China, he managed to grow AB Inbev’s digital sales app usage from 1.5 thousand users in 2016 to more than 250 thousand in 2019.

Last year, he supported Nile Breweries to become the fastest BEES adoption results globally for ABI to date, taking only 3 months to achieve more than 80 per cent of our sales through the digital app.

He also modernized Customer Service Centers with new systems and processes with the use of algorithms for better sales performance across subsidiaries in Greater Africa.

Rando’s long sales and operations experience in different channels on three large and diverse continents and his unique expertise in driving technological change across markets have provided him with a solid base for his role as Country Director for Uganda.