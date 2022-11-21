Equity Bank Uganda Limited has announced the appointment of Mr. Anthony Kituuka as the new Managing Director with immediate effect.

Prior to his appointment Mr Kituuka served as the Executive Director Equity Bank Uganda Limited from 2016.

He previously served as the Executive Director for Regional Subsidiaries from 2014 to 2016. He is a career banker with over fifteen years of experience.

The announcement, which was made by the Board of Directors, follows the promotion of Samuel Kirubi who was the Managing Director to the position of Group Chief Operating Officer at the Equity Group Holdings Plc.

Mr Mark Ocitti Chairman Equity Bank Uganda while welcoming Mr Kituuka to his new role said, “We are happy to announce the appointment of Anthony Kituuka as the new Managing Director of Equity Bank Uganda with immediate effect subject to Bank of Uganda approval. We are confident that Anthony will build on his institutional knowledge and the work together with his immediate predecessor and Equity Uganda staff to push Equity Uganda to the next level of growth. We are confident that his experience in banking and the corporate world will enable him to lead the bank to scale and serve more people in pursuit of our purpose of transforming lives, giving dignity, and expanding opportunities for wealth creation.”

“On behalf of the Board, we thank Samuel Kirubi for his leadership that saw Equity Bank Uganda turnaround and grew to be the 6th largest bank in deposits and assets and move from position 16 to the 5th most profitable bank in Uganda in a record seven years,” added Mr Ocitti.

Mr. Kituuka holds an MBA in Oil and Gas from Middlesex University, London and a Bachelor’s Degree in Statistics and Applied Economics from Makerere University, Uganda.

He is a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants Certificate (FCCA) and has completed an Advanced Management Program from Strathmore, Lagos and IESE (Spain) Business Schools as well as several other executive leadership programs at Gordon Institute of Business and INSEAD.