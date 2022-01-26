Masaka city is one of those endowed places in Uganda with a good number of leisure or happening spots.

Masaka’s hospitality and entertainment enterprises are some of the most booming businesses in the city.

People within the city and across Uganda enjoy having fun at the different leisure centres most especially during weekends after tiresome weekly days of hard work.

Here are top leisure centres you should visit in Masaka:

1.Maple Leaf Hotel

Under the proprietorship of Jamil Ssempijjja a business magnet in Masaka City, Maple Leaf Hotel has set the pace of leisure and tranquil environment for all Businesses and Elites group conferences.

Ssempijja’s grass thatched hotel with 27 rooms and three conference rooms could suffix all the business dilemmas, meetings and family day out.

2.Garden Courts Hotel

It is very hard to look out for a hide out and thoughts carries you far way from Garden Courts Hotel.

Under the proprietorship of Dr. Flugensio Jjuuko, Garden Courts Hotel has been a hub for tourists and business fraternity at large.

Its green environment and cottages, Garden Courts Hotel could suffix the family long festivals as well as business meetings.

Garden Courts Hotel has evolved from a bush house into a darling hotel for both tourists and business meetings facility.

3.Zebra Hotel

It started fairly as a family house and now it has evolved into a huge hotel. Under this liberalised business economy, the white colored facility makes Elites business meetings successful.

Its also good for family day outs.

4.Pinnacle Cultural Resort

Under the proprietorship of John Bosco Mushabe, Pinnacle Cultural resort has sent the cultural chronologies in Masaka City moving on a steady progress.

At the Hill top of Kyotera/ Mutukula road, Mushabe rides on heavily and set the pace of tourism sector in Masaka City. Tourists throng the resort due to its cultural set environment.

5.Elite Back Parkers

It is a place set up by David Ssemwogere in 2016. At the age of 40, Ssemwogere has set the pace of tourism and business sector in Masaka City rolling.

The urban environment and the cultural wears such as Ebitengi and crafts have made the place tranquil for all and sundry.

Elites Back Parkers has ignited the social connection and the community involvement in areas such as Bukakata, Vegetable Gardens and income generation activities done by proprietor Ssemwogere have all helped the place to blossom.

Ssemwogere organises tours and safaris for all and sundry which has brought up more attention and light for clients during this liberalised economy.

6.V- Spot Masaka City

It’s a few meters away from Club ambiance in Masaka City. Under the proprietorship of City singer Brian Ssekiwunga, V- spot is a top hangout for revealer.

7.Club Tavern Kick

It’s a place brought in content by businessman Emmanuel Lwasa and it has liberalised the Club business in Masaka City. Lwasa, a City tycoon has realised blessings ever since his club was opened. Revelers travel from as far as Kampala to have a feel of Club Tavern Kick.

8.Club Ambiance

Club Ambiance was one of its kind in Masaka and up to date, revelers still enjoy frequenting the night hangout.