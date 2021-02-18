Ruparelia Group under its real estate development arm- Meera Investments is set to construct Uganda’s largest luxury homes project.

The construction of One- 10 Apartments will kickoff in March this year.They will be built on Prince Charles Drive, in Kololo- Kampala’s and Uganda’s most prime residential location.

The project consists of 110 luxury 2,3 & 4 apartments, all of them, for sale.The complex will also have a luxurious swimming pool and luxury bars and lounges and a host of other shared spaces.

In 2018, Ruparelia Group which owns and runs over 300 properties in Kampala, decided to create opportunities for both Ugandan and foreign investors alike to leverage the Group’s economies of scale and expertise to affordably own world-class and high-value property in the finest locations in Uganda’s capital.

To date, the Group has delivered Tagore Living (28 apartments) and Buloto Living (28 apartments) to the market. One-10 Apartments will be its most ambitious and largest- not only for the Group but also in the country.

About One-10 Apartments:

4- Bedroom Apartment

This is the largest home, with 260sqm of space. Thoughtfully designed to accommodate more people without compromising on comfort, privacy and style. All bedrooms will be fitted with en-suite bathrooms. The expansive 3-in-1 open-plan kitchen/living/dining area- altogether 59 sqm, is complemented by an equally spacious family room. The master bedroom’s floor to ceiling glass doors open to a large private balcony with panoramic views. Both the dining room and lounge too, open to a second and even larger balcony. This configuration also comes with a separate laundry area, a pantry and external bathrooms as well as a detached self-contained maid’s room.

3 Bedroom Apartment

An especially space-planned three-bedroom home with a large open-plan kitchen/living/dining area with floor-to-ceiling glass doors leading to a balcony that is also shared with the master bedroom. All three double bedrooms, as well as the detached maid’s quarters, are self-contained. The master bedroom is lavishly endowed with a large contemporary en-suite bathroom with a bathtub and a walk-in closet. Besides, there is a separate laundry area and a pantry.

2 Bedroom Apartment

A delightful two-bedroom home optimised for comfortable living. It features 2 large double bedrooms. The exceptionally large master bedroom comes with an en-suite bathroom and also opens to the shared balcony. The enormous open-plan kitchen/living/dining area too, opens to the shared balcony, via large floor to ceiling glass doors.