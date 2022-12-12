This year’s Qatar World Cup enters the next stage of 16 once after wrapping up the group matches.

The 32 teams competing in the Qatar 2022 World Cup were divided into eight groups, ranging from Group A to Group H, during the first stage. The top two teams from each group go on to the Round of 16, which marks the beginning of the knockout stages and features a single-headed round robin format between each team.

Teams Qualified for Round of 16

Argentina

Lionel Messi’s Argentina overcame a surprise loss to Saudi Arabia to top Group C and advance to the Round of 16.

Australia

The Socceroos are about to have their chance to shine against Argentina when it comes to the next knockout rounds.

Brazil

Despite missing star player Neymar due to injury, Brazil won their first two games to progress early from Group G.

Croatia

Following a scoreless draw against Croatia on Thursday, Belgium dropped out of the Cup and, placing third in its group.

England

England overcame Wales with the score of 3-0, thus finishing first in its group, and Marcus Rashford’s brace motivated the Three Lions to roar loud in the upcoming rounds.

France

Despite Tunisia’s 1-0 win versus France, the latter had already guaranteed their spot in the upcoming rounds.

Japan

With a very contentious goal, the Samurai Blue pulled off another historic World Cup surprise by defeating Spain 2-1, therefore taking first place inside their group.

Morocco

Morocco managed to fulfill a remarkable 2-1 win versus Canada and move up in the Cup as the first African team to do so since Nigeria with its tremendous effort in 1998 in France.

Netherlands

The Netherlands defeated the hosts with a final score of 2-0 to easily move on to the next rounds of the Cup. This win was clinched by Jong as well as Gakpo scoring tremendously during the competition.

Poland

Despite their somewhat expected loss to Argentina, still Poland has finished second thanks to goal differential.

Portugal

Portugal had previously qualified and took first place even after its shocking loss to the national team of South Korea.

Senegal

Senegal has made its way into the knockouts after Ecuador evened things up.

South Korea

South Korea equaled Uruguay with just four points yet still got to the eliminations because they had scored a higher number of goals.

Spain

Spain moves on to compete in the knockouts despite a surprising loss to Japan who had clutched a victory although in questionable fashion.

Switzerland

Switzerland defeated Serbia during their chaotic, emotionally intense match, securing their Tuesday matchup with Portugal.

USA

The USMNT worked hard to get the difficult win over Iran in a tense match that let them start preparing for the knockouts.

Teams Eliminated

Team Reason Belgium The team is eliminated after a devastating draw with Croatia. Cameroon Not enough points despite winning at the very last minute in their battle against Brazil. Canada Canada couldn’t pull off a victory versus Morocco, so they had to go home before the knockouts. Costa Rica With the unexpected result of the Spain vs. Japan match put an end to all efforts coming from both Costa Rica as well as Germany. Denmark Denmark couldn’t beat the Socceroos for their entry into the playoffs. Ecuador The team couldn’t get past Senegal in a 1-2 loss. Germany Germany humiliated themselves by failing to get out of the group stage at the Cup twice already. Ghana After its defeat against Uruguay, Ghana was later eliminated from the Cup. Iran The team of Iran couldn’t do what it takes in order to outplay the USMNT. Mexico Despite winning on Wednesday, Mexico fails to progress from its group—this hasn’t happened to the team since 1978. Qatar Unfortunately, the team of Qatar hasn’t managed to win a single match while hosting the Cup. Saudi Arabia The Saudis weren’t able to overcome Mexico, losing 1-2. Serbia The team just barely misses its ticket as Switzerland defeats it 2-3. Tunisia The team of Tunisia has defeated France, demonstrating a stunning goal right at the beginning, but that still wasn’t enough for them to get into the playoffs. Uruguay Shockingly enough, La Celeste couldn’t get out of the stiff competition in its group. Wales The team couldn’t handle the pressure of the Three Lions in the hurtful 0-3 defeat.

What to Expect Now?

Brazil, a five-time winner, continues to be the betting favorite. Brazil’s chances to win the whole tournament decreased from x4 or 25% at the beginning of the competition to x2.7 or 37%. However, Neymar has returned from injury, so don’t blink!

After beginning the elimination round at x6 or 16.7%, France pulled ahead of its competitor Argentina and is now the second betting favorite at x5 or 20%. Kylian Mbappé has pretty much been unstoppable so far. The question is, can he continue it?

Argentina’s chances dropped from 20% after going into knockouts to 14.3%. Will Lionel Messi manage to snatch the Cup this time around?

The odds for England have moved from 11.1% to 14.3%.

The chances for Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal to win this year’s tournament are at 14.3% after being 8.3% before the start of knockouts.

Can Ronaldo, Messi, Neymar, and the fresh new legends go far in Qatar and cement their places in history? We are about to find out as the World Cup continues.