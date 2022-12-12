The State Minister for Finance in charge of general duties, Hon Henry Musasizi has advised families to work harder for wealth to end domestic violence.

According to Minister Musasizi, poor families are in most cases involved in domestic violence.

He made this revelation over the weekend at the wedding of Mr. Sweezen Ndyahabwe and Mrs. Mercy Ndyahabwe that happened at Kirigime Guest house in Kabale Municipality.

“I’m surprised that nowadays women beat men, this had never happened before. Fighting is more common today than before among families and the reason is simple: these families are poor, they do not have wealth. Wealthier families have no time to fight,“ Minister Musasizi said.

He further encouraged families to embrace the Parish Development Model, an initiative by the Government of Uganda aimed at ending poverty among low earning Ugandans. The PDM is the strategy for service delivery by the government for improving incomes and welfare of all Ugandans at the household level.

“PDM is there for the 39 percent of the Ugandan households that are in the subsistence economy, especially those who produce and eat everything for survival,” Musasizi added.

Two months ago, the Kigezi regional police spokesman Elly Maate revealed that the region is overwhelmed by a number of domestic violence related deaths. Earlier this year, the Inspector General of Police Martins Ochola ordered for the probe of the increased cases of domestic violence in Kigezi.