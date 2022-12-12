A total of 546 Local Council one and two Chairpersons in Rubanda district have received a bicycle each, from the Government, in the fulfillment of the pledge by President of Uganda Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

Handing over the bicycles to 70 LC2 Chairpersons and 476 LC1 Chairpersons at Rubanda district Headquarters, the State Minister of Finance In-charge of General duties Henry Musasizi also the Rubanda East Member of Parliament said that the bicycles are part of over 80,000 bicycles which the government purchased under the Ministry of Local Government a fulfillment of president’s pledge in 2016.

He added that the bicycles are to help the LC1s and LC2s to improve monitoring of all government programs in the respective areas, as well as attending developmental meetings and mobilize the community for production to improve on their household income. He further warned the local council leaders to fight theft cases especially stealing of domestic animals and agricultural products by reporting the suspects to police. Musasizi highlighted that currently government procures double cabin vehicles for LC5 Chairpersons, Motorcycles for LC3 Chairpersons and bicycles for LC1 and LC2 Chairpersons.

Speaking at the function, the Rubanda district LC5 Chairperson Steven Ampeire Kasyaba, said that through Uganda Local Government Association (ULGA) that unites all the LC5 Chairpersons in the Country, they are advocating for the increment of salaries for local council political leaders including LC1 and LC2 Chairpersons who are paid only 10,000 shillings monthly. Kasyaba however cautioned the chairpersons to desist from favoring rich people when handling cases in the community, in order to have fairness in the society.