Unfortunately, the Mostbet mirror does not exist. The bookmaker will not adapt to those players for whom the Mostbet.com website is not available. This is a reputable company that values ​​its reputation. It operates exclusively in the legal field and does not encourage the registration of users where the bookmaker’s office is prohibited by law. In this regard, the search for the Mostbet mirror is in vain.

Rates and line

The Mostbet sistema nima line covers about 30 sports. The greatest emphasis is placed on popular disciplines (football, tennis, basketball, hockey) and British (horse racing, dog racing, cricket). There are also bets on non-sporting events – politics, entertainment, lotteries and more.

In the line, you can also find such sections as “Coefficient. below 2.0” and “Best Events”. The first one shows events in which the bet on the favorite is less than 2.0 odds. The second category displays the most popular events for today.

The painting is good. You can bet on all major markets, Asian odds and totals, statistics, bets on individual performance of athletes.

The coefficients are average. For example, margins in Premier League matches can be as high as 5.6% in a 1X2 market. You can verify this by looking at the quotes for the meeting between Leicester and Arsenal in the screenshot above. Since this is a TOP tournament, the margins of less prestigious football leagues will be even higher.

In basketball, the situation is no better: the odds for opposite outcomes within the same NBA market are at the level of 1.9 to 1.9, which is equal to a margin of 5.2%. In other matches of top sports, similar margin values ​​are observed.

It is also worth noting the following advantages of betting on Mostbet:

Broadcasts and statistics. For most events, statistical information is offered, and for some – video;

Cashout. It is possible to sell a bet before the end of the match;

Betconstructor. You can bet on several outcomes within the same event and link these bets;

Rate editor. It is possible to add, remove or change an express coupon.

Esports betting

The site presents a large selection of eSports events. Traditionally, the greatest emphasis is placed on Dota 2 and CS:GO, but there are other disciplines – StarCraft II, PUBG, LoL, as well as a large selection of e-football. Some events are accompanied by live broadcasts, but you need to make a deposit to watch them.

Mostbet Applications

The bookmaker has developed applications for Android and iOS devices. They support all the functionality of the main site. The advantages of mobile programs include a small file size – about 20 MB in the Android version, as well as around 30 MB for iOS gadgets.

You can download the Mostbet application for Android from the official website of the bookmaker. When you go to the main page from a smartphone or tablet, you will see the corresponding banner. Of the system requirements, in addition to the aforementioned free disk space, you need an Android OS version of 4.1 or later.

You can download Mostbet on iPhone from the BC website or from the App Store. The required iOS version is 12.0 and up.

Advantages and disadvantages

Reputable bookmaker

The line covers many sports

There are many features for players – cashout, broadcasts, constructor and bet editor

A large number of shares

Does not accept players from the territory of Uzbekistan

Low odds

FAQ

What is the minimum deposit and withdrawal amount?

10 USD.

How fast does Mostbet withdraw winnings?

It depends on the withdrawal method. In this bookmaker’s office, the type of card even matters – debit or credit. For example, if you receive a payout on a debit card issued outside the United Kingdom, the duration of the transfer will be 3-5 days.

Are there any statistics on the site?

Yes, the corresponding section can be found in the footer of the Mostbet official website. Football statistics are presented in a separate subsection.

How long does it take to verify in Mostbet?

The bookmaker does not give a direct answer to this question. The company warns that there may be delays due to the heavy workload of security personnel. At the same time, the BC assures that the documents will be reviewed as soon as possible.