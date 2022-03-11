At the monthly prayer breakfast held at Tondeka head office in Bugolobi, Kampala Archbishop Paul Semogerere, has asked the board, management and staff of the mass transit bus transport to ensure it succeeds.

The Archbishop was presiding over mass for Tondeka staff and stakeholders at the prayer breakfast held every first Friday of the month with different denominations. In the past months, Church of Uganda Archbishop Kazimba Mugalu and the deputy mufti has presided over prayers in the company.

“The congestion in Kampala city is regrettable. Now people are using traffic jam as their excuse for arriving late for their appointments. We should stop and Tondeka is big step in this direction,” said Semogerere, who applauded the bus company as a game changer in the transport network of Uganda.

“As I start my work in Kampala archdiocese, I think you must succeed. We are both new in our respective assignments. If you succeed, I am certain I will succeed in my work too. I am afraid if Tondeka fails, you will be making me fail too.” He said, while praying for the success of the project.

Tondeka Board chairman Steven Mwanje told the archbishop that the bus company was in the final stage of rolling out its pilot project.

“Next month, we are starting our pilot project along Entebbe road,” Mr Mwanje briefed the Archbishop. He said the transport system is fully cashless, and the buses have wifi on for their customers.

Former board chairman and now serving as NSSF chairman, Mr Peter Kimbowa, said Tondeka was starting in Uganda but it has a future to be an African mass transport model. He said their company was working with KIRA motors as their bus manufacturer and other players such as Scinth and Rentco.

The prayer event was attended by Tondeka directors including Fred Ssenoga, Baker Kasawuli and Dr Bildard Baguma among others.

Also in attendance were Ms Veronica Namagembe, MD Pride Microfinance, Michael Jjingo general manager commercial banking in Centenary bank, Kenneth Nsereko operations manager Scintl and Shwin Remchum engineering manager RHT, a Mauritian company.