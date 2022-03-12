Ugandans on social media have attacked the Deputy Speaker of Parliament Anita Among for presiding over a session that led to the censure/removal of Mityana Municipality lawmaker Francis Zaake from the Parliamentary Commission.

Zaake’s removal resulted from a secret ballot which was conducted by 161 Members of Parliament, where 155 legislators voted to remove him from the Parliament Commission while only four MPs voted against the proposal and the two were invalid.

“The Opposition should give us another name,” said Among after the vote kicking Zaake out of the commission seat. She also demanded that the National Unity Platform to member should apologize before the House within one week.

Among who presided over the motion also a complainant accuses Zaake of insulting the ‘integrity of parliament’. It is alleged that Zaake used offensive language while addressing Ms Anita Among who had previously ridiculed his injuries.

However, Among’s action of throwing out Zaake from the Parliamentary Commission has since sparked mixed reactions from a section of Ugandans on social media. Some have gone ahead to compare her to former Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga saying she was a better chair/co-chair and she would have handled the situation in a proper way.

Here are some of the reactions;

Felix Magana; Anita, you have nothing to tell us and you will never be kadaga your far way from her. And no one will ever respect you. All you want is respect in the world , so you mean now zaake will cease to be an MP?

Richard Kalungi; After serving your egos and punishing Zaake Francis for ‘abusing’ you, you can as well meet again next year. The real issues around social services, service delivery, prices of commodities aren’t priorities to you.

Kiwanuka Katamba; Human beings lose their logic in their vindictiveness”~ Elizabeth Cady. What you presided over was devoid of logic, set a very bad precedent and makes Rebecca Kadaga look like an angel.

Francis Wanyama; Ugandans are suffering due to embarrassing high costs of leaving in the country with the highest number of MPs in Parliament who are just working to serve the interest of their master than the people who made them who they are. They instead turned Zaake into a national issue.

Kamulegeya Kim; If Tibuhaburwa can bribe mps to amend the constitution why not a mere deputy speaker to do the same only to censure someone.

Ayah Olivia; Instead of focusing on how to end human rights violations done by the illegit government of Kaguta Museveni, you instructed a committee led by katuntu to investigate MP Zaake as if it was important for the Nation YOU’RE NOT FIT TO BE IN ANY OFFICE.

Rayan Kiyimba; Long live Maama Kadaga, may the almighty protect you wherever you’re.

Billy Omubwati; You won the war but you have not won the battle.

Korety; To use your powerful position to settle your personal grudges is bad for future women leaders. Instead of addressing the needs of Ugandans you are busy mocking the victims of torture.

Kats Abweni;You’re just wasting time on stuff that don’t build our country. You too should apologize to Ugandans who have undergone torture. For your knowledge torture here in Uganda is real.

Solmon Kasoozi; Ohhhhhh Kadaga was such a great woman.