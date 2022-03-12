The Leader of Opposition (LOP) in Parliament Mathias Mpuuga has told off the Deputy Speaker Anita Among that his party still recognize Francis Zaake as a Parliamentary Commissioner despite his impeachment.

Mpuuga made it clear that the National Unity Platform (NUP) has no intention whatsoever of replacing Zaake.

The Mityana Municipality legislator Zaake was impeached from the Parliamentary Commission on Thursday for using offensive language that was insulting the credibility of Parliament and the person of the Deputy Speaker.

The motion to impeach him was seconded by 155 legislators who contended that he was no longer qualified to sit on the commission of Parliament due to his behaviour. After his censure , the Deputy Speaker again asked the opposition to nominate another member who will replace Zaake.

“We ask the Opposition to give us another name,” said Among who also demanded that Mr Zaake should apologize before the House within one week.

However, while addressing the media on Friday, Mpuuga said the entire process was full of emotions and was done illegally. He noted that Zaake is still considered as a Parliamentary Commissioner from the opposition.

“Hon Zaake is still a Parliamentary Commissioner. He was nominated by NUP and the idea of nominating any other commissioner is not in party plans. Parliament was erred in procedure when it subjected Zaake to double punishment,” the Nyendo-Mukungwe legislator said.

He added: “We take cognizance of this and we thought that even a first-year student would be able to discern the fact that that’s not tenable anywhere in the law. We take exception to the fact that; Parliament was totally wrong to subject a member to double punishment and they resolved informality that it’s acceptable. That is a very serious flaw in the procedure.”

Mpuuga also noted that they stand to have Parliament reconsider its position either by alternative justice or seeking redress from another arm of Government. “We don’t have a provision in the rules for a member to appeal so the appeal framework lies everywhere. I can only highlight that that is one of the very serious gaps.”