Thousands of hunger stricken Karimojongs from Kaabong district in Karamoja sub-region have crossed to the districts of Hoima and Masindi in Bunyoro to find casual labor.

The District Chairperson Kaabong, Jino Meri has confirmed that at least 700 families have migrated to Masindi and Hoima where they are engaged in working in sugarcane plantations for survival.

He said the people started running away from the district in January this year.

“The situation is bad in Kaabong, we have now lost to the total of ten people to hunger,” Meri said. This however is an under-expression of the situation since for example, in Sidok sub-county alone, some 53 people have died in recent months from hunger-related ailments.

Mr. Meri said the district could not stop the families from crossing to Masindi and Hoima since it does not have food to give to the hungry families.

“What we have managed is to stop children from going and we ensured that at least two to three people in a household remains with the children,” he said.

Mr Meri added the most affected sub-counties are Lobongai, Timu, Loyoro and Kalapata.

Joseph Lokiru LC1 chairperson of Loreng village in Loyoro Sub County said the situation has been made worse with insecurity that stopped people from cultivating their gardens.

He said in his village 200 Youth especially those who voluntarily handed over their guns to the government have gone.

“Most Youth who handed over guns to the government voluntarily become insecure from those who have refused to hand over their guns, so they are running to Hoima and Masindi although it’s for hunger, but it is also for their safety,” Mr Lokiru said.