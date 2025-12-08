Under the scorching heat at Kyabazinga Stadium–Bugembe, Kigulu Chiefdom reaffirmed their dominance in Busoga football, edging Luuka 1–0 to lift their record third MTN Busoga Masaza Cup title, powered by Kabode phones.

The eighth edition of the tournament drew thousands of fans, who packed the stadium in full voice despite the conditions. The atmosphere elevated even further when His Royal Highness William Gabula Nadiope IV, the Kyabazinga of Busoga, arrived to a rapturous welcome, waving to supporters as he moved around the stadium.

The moment symbolized unity and pride across Busoga, as football once again brought the region together.

Takuba’s Thunderbolt Breaks The Deadlock

On the field, both teams battled intensely, with Luuka dominating early and creating several chances. Coach Abdallah Balikoowa was left frustrated after his forwards Umar Baluzimbye, Emmanuel Mugoya, and Ibra Kasakya squandered clear opportunities in the first half.

Kigulu struggled to settle, particularly on the right flank where captain Sulaimane Kisubi was overrun by the tricky Baluzimbye before being substituted.

But the turning point came in the 62nd minute.

Substitute Bruhan (Tusaba) Takuba unleashed a thunderous 30-yard strike, a moment of individual brilliance that sent the Kigulu supporters into a frenzy and ultimately decided the match.

Luuka pressed for an equalizer, but Kigulu’s defense, previously shaky, turned resilient—absorbing pressure and repelling every attack until the final whistle.

The Champions Speak

After securing the crown, Kigulu coach Eddy Kibwika credited the community for their unwavering backing throughout the campaign.

“Our team was properly resourced by the fans and patron Michael Lukwita Bateme throughout the tournament,” Kibwika said, dedicating the win to their supporters.

Balikoowa, on the other hand, expressed disappointment in his team’s inability to capitalize on their dominant early play:

“We wasted so many scoring opportunities in the first half,” he lamented.

Bugabula Take Bronze

In the third-place playoff, Bugabula defeated Bukooli Namayingo 1–0, earning Shs 6m, while Bukooli Namayingo settled for Shs 4m.

Sponsorship & Kingdom Praise

Busoga Kingdom Sports Minister Amin Nkono Bbosa praised fans and officials for keeping the tournament calm and disciplined, noting a significant improvement from previous editions—something he believes can attract even more investment from sponsors.

This year, MTN Uganda invested over Shs 550 million into the tournament. Champions Kigulu walked away with Shs 13 million, medals, and brand-new MTN Kabode smartphones for each player, while Luuka earned Shs 9 million for finishing runners-up.

Past Winners

2016 – Bukooli North

2017 – Butembe

2018 – Kigulu

2019 – Kigulu

2022 – Bukooli Namayingo

2023 – Busiki

2024 – Butembe

2025 – Kigulu

Kigulu now stand alone as the most successful team in the competition’s history with three titles, followed by Butembe with two. The two sides have also appeared in the most finals—four each.

From the Royal presence to the electric crowd and a goal worthy of a championship, the 2025 MTN Busoga Masaza Cup final delivered everything fans hoped for. Kigulu’s record-setting triumph reinforced their place at the pinnacle of Busoga football—and once again proved how deeply the sport binds the region together.