The Permanent Secretary and Secretary to the Treasury (PSST), Dr. Ramathan Ggoobi, has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to accelerating industrialization through sustained investment in industrial parks across the country.

Speaking over the weekend at the 10th Anniversary celebrations of the Kapeeka Industrial Park in Nakaseke District, Dr. Ggoobi described the industrial park model as the most suitable framework for countries like Uganda. He noted that concentrating key infrastructure—such as power, roads, and water—in a designated area creates an attractive environment for investors to establish industries.

“It is gratifying to see a transformed area that was merely a maize garden 12 years ago,” he said, highlighting the park’s rapid evolution into a productive industrial hub.

Dr. Ggoobi reiterated that the Government of Uganda remains fully committed to strengthening infrastructure in all industrial parks, with a long-term plan to develop 24 parks nationwide. He emphasized that the next phase of growth must prioritize increasing local content through the use of locally sourced raw materials and equipping young Ugandans with transferable skills relevant to industry.

“How do we ensure that we provide good jobs that pay well—a living wage?” he asked, stressing that government incentives will continue as long as investors align with Uganda’s industrialization agenda.

The Chief Guest, Gen. Salim Saleh—Chief Coordinator, Operation Wealth Creation and Senior Presidential Advisor on Defence—hailed the Kapeeka Industrial Park as a success story. He noted that the park now manufactures over 1,000 products, a significant leap from the initial target of 50, and has created 36,000 jobs. These products, he said, are being distributed to markets across the country and beyond.

Despite the achievements, Gen. Saleh challenged historical leaders of the area, including former Finance Minister Syda Bbumba, to address the persistent issues of poverty and unemployment among communities surrounding the park. He stressed that inclusive development must accompany industrial expansion to ensure that residents benefit from ongoing economic transformation.

The celebrations marked a decade of growth for Kapeeka Industrial Park—now a model for Uganda’s broader industrialization drive.