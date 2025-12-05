Kampala, Uganda – As the festive season gains momentum, a heartwarming video circulating on social media has captured the spirit of unity and compassion within the Ruparelia Group. The footage, shared by local users and partners, shows dedicated employees meticulously packaging hundreds of gift packs for the Ruparelia Foundation’s annual Christmas Community Outreach. This initiative, launched in loving memory of the late Rajiv Ruparelia, underscores the family’s ongoing commitment to spreading joy to Uganda’s most vulnerable.

The video, which has quickly gained traction online, depicts teams of workers from various Ruparelia Group entities— including staff from Goldstar Insurance and other affiliates— in a bustling assembly line. Clad in branded aprons and Santa hats, they sort toys, books, clothing, and non-perishable food items into colorful bags, each adorned with festive ribbons and tags bearing Rajiv’s inspirational quote: “Giving with love, without expecting anything in return, was the truest gift.” Laughter echoes through the scene as volunteers high-five over neatly wrapped parcels, transforming a warehouse into a hub of holiday magic. One clip highlights a group folding clothes with care, while another shows the stacking of over 500 packs, ready for distribution.

This behind-the-scenes glimpse aligns with the foundation’s preparations for events kicking off today at Ghetto Research Lab in Mulago Kamwokya. The drive, themed “Let’s Come Together to Share the Joy of Christmas with Those in Need,” targets urban slums and rural orphanages, ensuring children in need experience the warmth of the season. Donations continue to pour in at Kabira Country Club, with volunteers reachable at +256 756 777 646.

Rajiv Ruparelia, who passed away in a tragic accident on May 3, 2025, at age 35, embodied selfless giving through his support for youth scholarships and community projects. His father, Dr. Sudhir Ruparelia, and mother Jyotsna have channeled this legacy into the foundation’s work since 2012, under the motto “Enriching Lives Together.” A recent partnership post from Goldstar Insurance praised the collaborative effort, noting how it fosters corporate social responsibility amid the holidays.

Social media reactions have been overwhelmingly positive, with users hailing the video as a “beacon of hope” in tough times. One commenter wrote, “Seeing these workers give back in Rajiv’s name restores faith in humanity—true Christmas spirit!” As packs head to sites like Chrystal Children’s Centre on December 6, the footage serves as a powerful reminder: in a season of reflection, collective action turns grief into goodwill, brightening lives across Uganda.