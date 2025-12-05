The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and Refactory Academy today celebrate a major milestone as 144 young Ugandans graduate from the Skills for Digital Jobs Initiative, an advanced digital skilling initiative launched earlier this year to prepare youth for opportunities in Uganda’s fast-growing digital economy.

The initiative was designed for young people with practical, industry-aligned competencies in high-demand fields such as Data Science, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Cybersecurity, Software Development, Product Design, and Cloud Computing.

The initiative enrolled 217 learners, surpassing the initial target of 150 and achieving 145% enrollment. The students have undergone intensive hands-on training supported by experienced instructors, mentors, and industry practitioners. Each learner was, in addition, equipped with work-readiness skills, career support, and opportunities for employer engagement to ensure a smoother transition into the workforce.

The initiative achieved a 96% completion rate. Early employment and enterprise tracking shows promising progress, 33 out of the 68 monitored graduates have secured jobs or internships, and 68 out of 97 have established entrepreneurial ventures. This demonstrates a transition rate of 48.5% and unlocking meaningful economic pathways for young people.

The Skills for Digital Jobs initiative positions Uganda as a regional leader in digital transformation. It is benefiting from enhanced mobile connectivity, expanding digital services, and emerging technologies shaping new industries. It is empowering young people to participate competitively in the digital economy, drive innovation, and contribute to the country’s long-term socioeconomic development.

UNDP reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Uganda in building an inclusive and future-ready workforce capable of taking advantage of digital opportunities. Refactory Academy emphasized the importance of industry-driven training and practical learning models that strengthen both technical and soft skills. Over the past five years, Refactory Academy has trained more than 700 youth, achieved a 91% placement rate and strengthened Uganda’s talent pipeline for the tech sector. The graduation is extending digital skilling opportunities to even more young people across the country.