Kampala – As the jingle bells get louder, Forest Cottages on Naguru Hill has dropped what could be the most irresistible festive season package in Uganda this December.

Running from 10th December 2025 to 1st January 2026, the popular eco-luxury retreat is rolling out heavily discounted “Festive Season Special Room Rates” that come bundled with complimentary bottles of wine and a lavish half-board meal plan.

Highlights of the offer:

– Standard Single Room: UGX 220,000 (B&B) | UGX 290,000 (Half Board) + 4 nights stay gets 1 FREE bottle of wine

– Standard Double/Twin: UGX 260,000 | UGX 400,000 + 1 bottle

– One-Bedroom Cottage: UGX 300,000 | UGX 440,000 + 1 bottle

– Two-Bedroom Cottage: UGX 400,000 | UGX 680,000 + 2 bottles

– Family Cottage: UGX 450,000 | UGX 750,000 + 2 bottles

Every booking on half-board enjoys breakfast plus lunch OR dinner with soft drinks, unlimited access to the swimming pool, sauna, and high-speed Wi-Fi, all set within the serene, forest-like ambience that has made Forest Cottages a Kampala favourite.

Guests who stay a minimum of four nights during the promotional window walk away with the complimentary wine, perfect for Christmas toasts or New Year cheers.

“With the cost of living biting hard, we wanted to give Ugandans and visitors a proper festive treat without breaking the bank,” said the General Manager. “These rates represent up to 40% savings compared to our regular high-season pricing, plus the free wine is our little Christmas hug to every guest.”

Early indications show the offer is already causing a booking frenzy, especially for the spacious two-bedroom and family cottages that are ideal for holiday family reunions.

If you’ve been looking for a quiet, green escape just minutes from the city centre this Christmas, Forest Cottages has basically handed you the perfect excuse, and a bottle (or two) of wine while at it.

For reservations: Call +256 752 711 746 / +256 707 780 371 or email gmt@forest-cottages.com

Website: www.forest-cottages.com

Book fast, these festive rates won’t last beyond 1st January 2026!