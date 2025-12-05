By Edrisa ssentongo

The National social security fund Uganda has been recognized by the Chartered institute of South Africa and Johannesburg stock exchange annual integrated reporting awards for it’s clarity, accountability and good stewardship standards

This is the fifth time national social security fund is receiving this honour which is a testament of it’s continued good standards and proper accountability of the members savings.

These awards play a vital role in recognizing excellence, dedication and innovation and they celebrate individuals and teams who go beyond and above setting benchmarks for others to follow and more than just accolades and awards but inspire standards, creativity and continuous growths

These awards provide a platform for peer to peer comparison and a benchmark for good corporate governance and risk management practices and their primary objective is to promote accurate transparent financial reporting and full disclosure of all relevant information to stakeholders.

” Since 1956 the CGISA awards have celebrated excellence in corporate reporting providing a benchmark for organizations that champion transparency and sustainable practices and this reinforces our resolve to uphold the highest standards in governance and a heartfelt thank you to our members, stakeholders and dedicated NSSF team whose collective efforts make achievements like this possible, said Geoffrey Sajjabbi the Chief commercial officer of NSSF.