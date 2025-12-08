The 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence is an annual international campaign observed from November 25 to December 10. It begins on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women and ends on International Human Rights Day (WHO, 2019). During this period, individuals and organizations worldwide, including the World Bank Group (WBG), come together to call for the prevention and elimination of violence against women and girls. This campaign serves as a crucial platform to raise awareness, mobilize action, and advocate for the eradication of all forms of violence against women and girls. Violence against women and girls hinders their access to education, employment, and participation in public life, impeding human potential and economic growth. Globally, one in three women experience physical or sexual violence in their lifetime, and in fragile or conflict-affected areas, this number doubles (WHO, 2019).

Gender-based violence (GBV) is a critical problem in Uganda. The National Survey on Violence in Uganda reported that 95% of Ugandan women had experienced physical and/or sexual violence (Uganda Bureau of Statistics, 2021). Similarly, Gubi et al. (2020) highlight a high prevalence of GBV, particularly sexual and physical violence, among women compared with men. Nakayiza’s (2024) study resonates with these findings, adding that gender-based violence ranks as the most important women’s rights problem that Ugandans say their government and society must address. These findings emphasize the need for targeted interventions to address GBV, promote gender equality, and challenge harmful societal norms and practices that contribute to violence against women and girls.

As concerned citizens, it is crucial to add our voices to the 16 Days of Activism (Nov 25-Dec 10). Gender-based violence (GBV) is a daily reality that affects us, our families, neighbors, friends, and relatives through domestic abuse, early marriage, increasing poverty trends, the prevalence of HIV, and lack of services. Concerted voices and campaigns bring hope by amplifying everyone’s voice. Therefore, demanding government action and empowering vulnerable women and girls with support, legal awareness, and community engagement to fight for our rights and challenge harmful norms with partners like UN Women Africa, UWONET, and UNDP is essential.

In conclusion, building safer, stronger societies and economies starts with ensuring that women and girls live free from violence. This effort begins in homes, workplaces, schools, places of worship, and communities, and requires the active participation of all individuals: women, girls, men, and boys. Together, we must work to shape cultures and environments that promote equality and safety. Only by prioritizing safety can we achieve inclusive economic growth and create opportunities for everyone to succeed.

Nestor Basemera, PhD.