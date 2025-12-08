The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) Joint Staff Political Commissar, Maj. Gen. Henry Matsiko has revealed that the National Resistance Movement (NRM) government has been able to sustain its socio-economic transformation by embracing the right ideology.

“When the NRM came to power, it started by addressing the strategic bottlenecks; by saying no to bad politics and reconstructing the state and making it viable,” he said.

Gen. Matsiko made the remarks today as a chief guest during the student leaders and alumni town hall meeting, held at Makerere University, Kampala.

Organised by the Makerere University Convocation, the event ran under the theme: “Sustaining Uganda’s transformation: A town hall with emerging leaders”, and attracted leaders and students from various universities around the country such as Makerere, Kyambogo, UCU, KIU, Victoria University, Bishop Stuart, St. Lawrence, among others.

Gen. Matsiko said Uganda’s journey of transformation is not by accident, explaining that it is being steered by a visionary leader, in the name of President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

He also reminded the young leaders of Uganda’s political turmoil before the NRM government came into power in 1986.

“When Idi Amin came, things totally collapsed. Many opportunities were missed in sectors like human resource development, markets, industrialization and governance,” he disclosed.

He noted that when President Museveni came into power, he came up with the right ideology of patriotism, Pan-Africanism, socio-economic transformation and democracy, principles he said have helped to develop the country.

“The government has been able to expand the Ugandan economy through industrialization and infrastructure development,” he said.

“Today we are confident that the Ugandan state is fully reconstructed, fueled and unstoppable. You only have a suicidal mind to assume that you can destabilize Uganda,” he cautioned.

Furthermore, Gen. Matsiko urged the youth not to be diverted by selfish forces with a hidden agenda to destabilize Uganda.

“Take advantage of the current peace in Uganda to develop not to cause chaos. Gen Z let nobody divert you, you should be part of this winning story,” he advised.

“You should refuse to be poisoned and diverted. Smell in every cup of message you are being given and when you detect that it smells poison, reject it.”

The head of the State House Investors Protection Unit (SHIPU), Col. Edith Nakalema implored the young leaders to ensure that the path to Uganda’s socio-economic transformation is firmly constructed to endure the times ahead.

“As you might know, for the last 10 years or so, we have been talking about advancing socio-economic transformation in Uganda. The real challenge for leaders, however, lies in sustaining this transformation,” she said.

According to Col. Nakalema, since 1986, Uganda’s socio-economic transformation has moved from a collapsed, state-controlled economy to a liberal, private-sector-led model, yielding commendable economic growth rates and levels of poverty reduction.

“The 25th edition of the Uganda Economic Update, published on September 30th,2025 shows that inflation at 3.5 percent in Financial Year 2024/2025 compared to 3.2 percent the year before remains below the central bank’s target of 5 percent. This report projects a positive medium-term outlook, with growth accelerating to 10.4 percent in Financial Year 2026/2027 as oil production begins before stabilizing around 6 percent,” she said.

Col. Nakalema explained that with Shs17. 18 trillion allocated, 23.7 percent of the Shs 72.38 trillion budget, Uganda is advancing its ten-fold growth strategy to reach a USD500 billion economy by 2040.

“Foreign Direct Investment rose 26.3 percent to USD 785.79 million, totaling USD3.48 billion as Uganda also continues to be a favorable destination for Foreign Direct Investment,” she said.

“Whilst the reality of this progress is undeniable, transformation is not the destination, it remains an ongoing journey. Therefore, beyond providing the spark which ignites growth, our inherent worth as leaders lies in our ability to sustain transformation through the changing tides of economic shifts, political changes and unforeseen crises. That is what defines us as true stewards of prosperity.”

Col. Nakalema further revealed that leaders should sustain transformation through building resilience, decisively implementing the direction of progress, investing in preparedness for the future, advancing a new paradigm of transformation and reconsidering development mindset.

“Transformation is interconnected to an unprecedented extent. Working as one front of government institutions and the private sector towards collective prosperity builds a shared imperative to safeguard the benefits of development,” she said.

Additionally, Col. Nakalema noted that sustaining the transformation which Uganda has achieved so far warrants a depth of conviction, unshakable courage, collective foresight and unswerving commitment to an attractive future of the country.

“As someone rightly predicted, our legacy as leaders of today will be judged not by the speed of our initial sprint, but by the endurance and equity of the economic prosperity we will leave behind. Therefore, let us lead not just for today’s headlines, but for tomorrow’s history,” she stated.

On the other hand, Col. Nakalema implored the youth to guard and sustain what Uganda has achieved so far.

“Focus on the peace and stability of the country and adding value wherever you’re,” she urged.

Representing Makerere University Vice Chancellor, Prof. Barnabas Nawangwe, Prof. Sarah Saali, Deputy Vice Chancellor in charge of Academics, appreciated the Convocation for organising the event.

She said as leaders, they have a duty to contribute to the government’s development agenda.

“We have a duty to take development to our people. As leaders we need to develop a clarity of purpose and vision,” Prof. Ssali said.

“We should thank the government for expanding higher education; that decision is the reason why we are here in big numbers.”

The Chairperson of Makerere University Convocation, Mr. George Turyamureeba Mugabi thanked the NRM government for including the graduate fund in its 2026-2031 Manifesto. He said the fund will help to deal with the challenge of unemployment.

“As the Convocation we want to engage the youth in a useful manner. We want to start the journey of making the young people civil, and we work together in order to develop our country,” he said.

Mr. Turyamureeba also urged leaders to sensitise the masses to maintain peace during and after the 2026 elections.

“We have a big role to play in informing the public on how best we can behave before and after elections so that we are able to protect our country,” he said.

“Even when we are engaging in leadership, we need to do it in a civil manner.”

The event was also attended by the former Attorney General, Hon. Fred Ruhindi, the Chairperson of the Education Service Commission, Rev. Prof. Dr. Samuel Abimerech Luboga, top academicians, among others.