President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has announced that the government has secured 10 square miles of land in Kyaka to establish a major industrial park, promising factories including an avocado processing plant.

He said the park will drive jobs, value addition and household incomes in Kyegegwa District.

President Museveni made the remarks today while addressing a campaign rally at Wekomire Parish, Kyegegwa District.

He said the people of Kyegegwa had expressed strong interest in industrialisation, and the government was ready to deliver. He emphasised that factories remain a major source of jobs—currently employing 1.3 million Ugandans—and will help lift more households into the money economy.

The President also introduced the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Manifesto for 2026-2031, highlighting its seven contributions to Uganda over the last 40 years, starting with peace.

He noted that Kyaka is one of the areas that best understands the value of peace, having hosted refugees for years and witnessed insecurity during the liberation struggle.

On development, President Museveni pointed to infrastructure improvements in roads and electricity. He noted that the tarmac road previously ended in Mityana but the government rehabilitated and built more roads, and plans are underway to construct the Kazo- Kabogore– Kyegegwa–Kapuyo road. He also added that all sub-counties in Kyegegwa are now connected to the national grid.

The President further addressed service delivery challenges from the district fact sheet, including gaps in education, health and water. He acknowledged that 41 parishes still lack a government primary school, and that the government is constructing four new seed secondary schools to reduce the number of sub-counties without a government secondary school.

On health, President Museveni noted that only nine out of 19 sub-counties have functional facilities, but upgrades and new HCIIIs are planned in Kigambo, Migongwe, Migamba, Ruhangire, Bugogo, Kyatega, Hapuuyo, Kakabara and Mpara.

On water, he expressed concern that only 256 out of 677 villages have safe water, and pledged that the government will draw water from River Muzizi to improve supply.

Additionally, President Museveni reiterated the NRM’s efforts in promoting wealth creation, encouraging residents to adopt the four-acre model.

He also warned against the mismanagement of the Parish Development Model Initiative, saying every beneficiary must receive the full Shs 1 million.

The Prime Minister,Rt. Hon. Robinah Nabbanja,the NRM Vice Chairperson for Western region, Hon. Jonard Asiimwe, and Kyegegwa District Chairperson, Mr. Wilson Byabona all praised the President’s development efforts and pledged strong support in the forthcoming election.