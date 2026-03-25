Speke Resort Munyonyo Prepares for a Vibrant Four-Day Easter Family Festival on Lake Victoria

Kampala – As Ugandans prepare to mark the Easter holidays, Speke Resort Munyonyo has unveiled an exciting lineup of events and staycation packages designed to turn the long weekend into a memorable lakeside celebration for families, couples, and leisure seekers.

Located on the serene shores of Lake Victoria, just a short drive from Kampala, the resort is positioning itself as a prime destination for those seeking a hassle-free holiday escape without venturing far from the city.

From Good Friday (April 3) to Easter Monday (April 6, 2026), the resort will host a four-day family festival filled with entertainment, dining, and recreational activities. Management says the program aims to blend relaxation, festivity, and quality family time against the scenic backdrop of Uganda’s largest lake.

Here are five key highlights visitors can expect:

1. Lavish Easter Sunday Brunch with Live Entertainment

The centerpiece of the celebrations is the Easter Sunday Brunch, featuring an extensive gourmet buffet with live cooking stations, chef-inspired dishes, and lakeside views. Guests will enjoy live music in a vibrant atmosphere. The brunch is open to both residents and non-residents at UGX 200,000 per adult and UGX 100,000 per child.

2. Fun-Filled Family Activities for Children

Children will enjoy a dedicated program including an Easter egg hunt, meeting the Easter Bunny, cookie decorating, a petting zoo, and a mini carnival with interactive games. These activities will mainly take place on Easter Sunday but will extend the family-friendly experience throughout the weekend.

3. Attractive Staycation Packages with Full-Board Experience

The resort has introduced special staycation packages offering discounted accommodation, full-board meals (breakfast, lunch, and dinner), and access to leisure facilities such as the swimming pool, gym, spa, steam, and sauna—targeting families and individuals seeking a complete holiday experience.

4. Live Music and Evening Entertainment Across the Weekend

A lively entertainment schedule is expected, featuring live bands, DJ sessions, cocktails, and bonfires, particularly on Good Friday and across the weekend. The resort aims to strike a balance between celebration and its signature relaxed atmosphere.

5. Full Access to Resort Amenities and Lakeside Serenity

Guests will also enjoy landscaped gardens, private beach areas, water sports, an equestrian centre with pony rides for children, and multiple dining outlets. The Olympic-sized swimming pool and wellness facilities will remain open throughout the holiday.

Speke Resort Munyonyo has described the Easter weekend as an all-in-one lifestyle experience, combining luxury accommodation, dining, and family entertainment in one setting.

With Easter being a peak season for Uganda’s hospitality sector, early booking is advised to avoid last-minute disappointment.

As Kampala residents and visitors seek meaningful ways to spend the Easter break, Speke Resort Munyonyo is positioning itself as a premium, family-focused destination along the shores of Lake Victoria.