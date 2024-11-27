If owning a hotel is a dream for many, it has been a reality worth celebrating for engineer and businessman Benon Mugarura. Against the odds, Mugarura turned his vision into one of Masaka City’s leading hospitality establishments, the Zebra Hotel.

Located on Baine Terrace Road in the serene Kizungu neighborhood of Masaka City, Zebra Hotel stands out for its commitment to quality service, African culture, and innovation in hospitality. A few meters from the State Lodge, the hotel’s lush gardens, cleanliness, and tranquil environment offer a welcoming atmosphere for visitors seeking leisure and accommodation.

Humble Beginnings

Mugarura’s journey to establishing Zebra Hotel is a story of resilience and resourcefulness. A civil engineer with a master’s degree in business administration from Makerere University, he began his entrepreneurial journey with a simple family house in 1990. Purchased in installments for UGX 48 million, the property became the foundation for his hotel venture.

In 2001, Mugarura modified the house—originally a modest structure with three bedrooms, a sitting room, and a garage—into a small-scale lodging facility. The sitting room became a restaurant, the garage a bar, and the bedrooms were rented out at UGX 50,000 each.

Overwhelmed by demand, he reinvested his earnings and sold livestock from his farm in Lyantonde to expand the facility. Today, Zebra Hotel occupies four acres and features 125 rooms ranging from UGX 80,000 to UGX 350,000, alongside amenities like a fully equipped health club, three conference halls, and beautiful gardens suitable for weddings and special events.

A Vision of Excellence

“Like any business, running a hotel has its challenges, but being self-employed is much more rewarding than being a salaried worker,” says Mugarura. His entrepreneurial spirit extends beyond hospitality; he is also involved in road construction, farming, and bakery businesses.

For Mugarura, success in business requires strong social capital, effective networking, and a commitment to quality service. These principles have shaped Zebra Hotel into a hub for locals, tourists, and corporate clients.

A Full-Service Experience

Zebra Hotel caters to a diverse clientele, including local residents, international tourists, and corporate groups. The hotel’s offerings include:

Accommodation: Spacious and well-furnished rooms with free Wi-Fi and DSTV.

Dining: A restaurant serving both local and international cuisine, with buffet options and affordable meals priced between UGX 20,000 and UGX 35,000.

Leisure: A health club featuring a gym, sauna, and steam bath at UGX 7,000 to UGX 10,000 per session.

Events: Conference halls accommodating up to 500 people, making it a prime location for seminars and workshops.

During peak seasons, particularly in December and February, the hotel operates at near-full capacity, attracting clients from across Uganda and abroad, including Europe.

Community Impact

Zebra Hotel is more than just a business; it’s a vital part of the local economy. The hotel employs over 100 staff directly and engages 60 suppliers who provide fresh produce, including matooke, chicken, eggs, vegetables, and firewood.

The hotel also invests in youth development, offering hands-on training to over 1,000 students in catering and hospitality from institutions like Makerere University Business School and Mutesa I Royal University.

“My passion is to create as many jobs as I can and promote tourism within and outside Uganda,” says Mugarura.

Challenges and Resilience

Operating a large facility comes with significant costs. Zebra Hotel spends approximately UGX 10 million monthly on electricity, water, and local government taxes. Despite the high expenses and thin profit margins, Mugarura remains optimistic about the future of his business.

“Managing a hotel requires commitment and first-class customer care. Without decent service, customers would go elsewhere,” says Helen Mugarura, Benon’s wife and a key figure in the hotel’s operations.

International Recognition

Mugarura’s leadership extends beyond hospitality. As chairman of the China-Africa Friendship Association Uganda (CAFAU), he promotes trade and cultural exchange between Uganda and China. His efforts were recently recognized by Chinese President Xi Jinping, who commended him for fostering cooperation between African and Chinese business communities.

A Customer’s Perspective

Marianna Jensen, a 91-year-old environmentalist from Denmark and a regular guest at Zebra Hotel, describes it as a “first-class experience.”

“The hotel is always clean, with ample space to enjoy the sunshine. The staff is friendly, and the food is delicious,” she said in an email.

A Legacy in the Making

From its humble beginnings to its status as a premier hospitality destination, Zebra Hotel reflects Mugarura’s dedication to excellence and community development. With his vision and perseverance, Mugarura has set a high standard for the hotel industry in Uganda, proving that success is possible for those willing to take risks and invest in their dreams.