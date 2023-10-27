Before we get to understand this group that has appeared enigmatic in the eyes of some it’s necessary not only to trace the origins but also the circumstances of the emergence of the Remnant of God.

You see, historically to date, whenever there’s been a significant desecration of holy things, God has always deemed it crucial to reserve for Himself a Remnant.

“Except the LORD of hosts had left unto us a tiny remnant, we should have been as Sodom, and we should have been like unto Gomorrah “ – Isaiah 1:9

So the emergence of the Remnant today is the consequence of the decline of Christianity at alarming levels. Contemporary Christianity has largely fallen away from the Divine realms and has settled in the human sphere.

When phenomena such as visions, dreams, prophecies and miracles are viewed with scepticism, as strange or alien in church circles, it indicates the lack of true believers there, rather, unbelieving believers.

This fallen order of Christianity is largely allied to the secular world order. They share the same values i.e. they’ll be found to applaud or vilify the same values or things or people.

I’d be weary if I looked around and found that the people on the same page with me are really questionable spiritually speaking.

Characteristically, the beliefs of such fallen believers are largely because of mob mentality with little or no spiritual revelation. That’s the problem of the contemporary church.

The objective of the Remnant then is not to be on the side of what is popular, but to escape finding oneself in the ranks of the spiritually asleep.

The Remnant will not be overwhelmed by the mob. He or she will be lonely and sometimes pushed to the edge but will always remember that no price is too high for the privilege of being relied upon by God. The Remnant therefore stands in a collision course with the fallen church order allied with the secular world.

Both the fallen church and the world will therefore come to a consensus on how the Remnant should be contained, prevented from spreading, removed or kept outside the society’s boundaries. Means of ostracizing will be devised against the Remnant, seeing ostracizing as a powerful measure of social influence.

That’s where labels such as “heretic” and “cult” are quickly utilized, to segregate the Remnant for their greater good. And what they regard as good is simply enforcing their own version of Christianity. Those who show such signs of a totalitarian view of Christianity are suspect and must be opposed.

They have sought in the past, and will always, attempt to use “rules” to achieve ends contrary to what is truly spiritual, but all too legal. Take a look at what they stand for and avoid always being on the same side with such. It takes nothing to join the crowd. It takes everything to stand with the Lord Jesus truly. And, ironically, the easiest thing to be in the world is you. The most difficult thing is to be what others want you to be. The resistance of the status quo for a Divine cause invariably constitutes you a Remnant.

“Even so then at this present time also there is a remnant according to the election of grace”- Romans 11:5

Prophet Elvis Mbonye Is The Founder Of Zoe Fellowship