Since President Museveni launched his campaign for the 2026 general elections in the Karamoja Subregion on October 24, 2025, at Abim Primary School grounds in Abim District (Presidential Press Unit, October 24, 2025), I have closely followed his rallies across the region until the end.

One might ask, why follow them? As a writer from Karamoja who wants to see the region develop and catch up with the rest of Uganda, I felt it was important to observe and gather firsthand insights.

When it comes to turnout and public enthusiasm in Karamoja, I agree with Faruk Kirunda’s article in Watchdog News (October 5, 2025), which observed that the majority of people are likely to vote for the National Resistance Movement (NRM) presidential candidate, Gen. (Rtd) Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

Dr. Tolit Charles Atiya, a policy analyst and development researcher, wrote in Weekly Observer (November 5, 2025) that President Museveni’s campaign messages focus on peace, unity, wealth creation, consolidating NRM achievements, and transforming livelihoods. These themes resonate strongly with the people of Karamoja, for whom peace, unity, and protecting the gains are deeply important.

Elizabeth Stites’ 2022 study on Conflicts in Karamoja highlights how the region has long been affected by conflict and violence. It is therefore understandable that messages of peace and protecting the gains carry significance to the people of Karamoja.

My appeal is that, given the expected NRM support, Karimojongs should be appointed to more technical positions and portfolios after the elections. This would empower them to advocate for the subregion and ensure Karamoja has greater access to opportunities within the government.

As Faruk Kirunda, Special Presidential Assistant for Press and Mobilisation and Deputy Press Secretary, noted, the 2026 election presents a chance to reclaim lost ground and begin a new “fundamental change.” My request is that Karamoja be given a genuine opportunity for fundamental change in 2026. The region has skilled and educated people who can contribute to national planning and help protect and expand the gains already made.

Ayub Mukisa, PhD

Executive Director, Karamoja Anti-Corruption Coalition (KACC)

Email: ayubmukisa@gmail.com