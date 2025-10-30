Before delving into why I support the concept of “Protecting the Gains” in Karamoja, it is crucial to first revisit the historical challenges faced by the region.

In his 2008 study on crisis, violence, and disarmament in Karamoja, James Bevan highlighted the region’s alarmingly high levels of small arms violence, resulting in more deaths and injuries among the Karimojong than in any other part of Uganda.

He described Karamoja as the “deprived region” of the country. Similarly, Agade Kennedy Mkutu (2008) observed that Karamoja suffered from weak governance, inadequate security, and a lack of effective policies to address pastoralist insecurity.

Given this historical context, I agree with the State House Presidential Press Unit (PPU) release of October 25, 2025, in which the President stated that “peace in Karamoja has been one of the National Resistance Movement’s greatest achievements.”

Supporting this, Karol Czuba (Undated) notes that one of the notable accomplishments of the NRM government under President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni was the successful disarmament campaign, which transformed the region’s political and social order after years of neglect.

Today, Karamoja enjoys relative peace, and it is imperative to safeguard this stability to maintain the sub-region’s progress. In another PPU release dated October 28, 2025, the President, while addressing residents of Amudat District, emphasized the need for continuous investment in road and infrastructure development:

“I have warned the Ministry of Works and the Ministry of Local Government that I don’t want to hear of a major road that is impassable. It may not be tarmac, but it must be motorable all the time” (Presidential Press Unit, October 28, 2025).

The President’s words serve as a reminder that sustaining peace in Karamoja requires ongoing investment in roads, infrastructure, and social services—this is the essence of “Protecting the Gains.

Ayub Mukisa, PhD

Executive Director, Karamoja Anti-Corruption Coalition (KACC)

Email: ayubmukisa@gmail.com