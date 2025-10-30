Kampala, Uganda – The inaugural Global Artificial Intelligence Movement and Evolution (GAIME) Conference commenced today at the luxurious Speke Resort Munyonyo, positioning Uganda as a pivotal hub in Africa’s burgeoning AI landscape. Organized by CERFODES, the two-day event (October 30-31) brings together over 500 innovators, visionaries, policymakers, and tech leaders from across the globe to explore AI’s transformative potential in sustainable development, ethics, and economic growth.

Under the theme “Redefining the Future of AI,” the conference highlights how artificial intelligence can revolutionize sectors like tourism, education, healthcare, and business in Africa. Delegates are engaging in panel discussions, workshops, and pitch sessions where startups meet investors, fostering collaborations to address regional challenges such as digital inclusion and ethical AI deployment.

Keynote speakers include prominent figures like Jumanne Rajabu Mtambalike, Co-Founder of Tanzania AI Lab; Magalie Anderson from the African Union Commission; and Dr. Ndi Megga of SoarAway Africa, who emphasized AI’s role in empowering underserved communities.

“AI is not just a tool; it’s a catalyst for Africa’s leap into global innovation,” said Zulaiha Dobia, Executive Director at Divaloper, during an opening session.

Local experts like Ayebare Mucunguzi of AGX Technologies and Victoria Munguti of HeptaPay Ltd. are showcasing Ugandan-led solutions, underscoring the nation’s growing tech ecosystem.

The event aligns with Uganda’s National AI Strategy, aiming to attract investments and build responsible AI frameworks. Attendees praised the venue’s lakeside setting for facilitating networking amid high-level dialogues on AI governance and creativity.

As day one unfolds, excitement builds for tomorrow’s sessions on AI ethics and inclusion, with calls for broader African participation in the global AI race. For registration or more details, visit the GAIME website. Watchdog Uganda will provide updates as the conference progresses.

This landmark gathering could mark a turning point for Uganda’s digital future, bridging local innovation with international expertise.