JUST IN: Government Procures New Vehicles For All District Chairpersons, Mayors as President Museveni Fulfills Promise

The government is set to hand over new vehicles for all the District Chairpersons as part of its commitment to empower and enable mobility by the political leaders across the country.

The development has even announced by the Local Government Minister, Hon Rapheal Magyezi at the closing ceremony of a two day Joint Regional Development Program annual review workshop at Speke Resort Munyonyo, this afternoon, Friday, October 2025.

The Minister also revealed that City Mayors and City Division Mayor’s have also been included on the list of the officials considered for the new rides.

The beneficiary officials are set to pick the vehicles later in the afternoon at the Kololo Independence Grounds.

Magyezi emphasized the commitment of the government to continue supporting its workers to deepen decentralization and improving service delivery. Hi