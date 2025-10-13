In a shocking turn of events, the National Unity Platform (NUP) has made a dramatic U-turn by requesting to rejoin the Inter-Party Organization for Dialogue (IPOD), just months after walking out and quitting the organization. This move has raised eyebrows and sparked questions about the party’s consistency and commitment to its principles.

According to a letter dated October 7, 2025, written by NUP’s Secretary General, Mr. David Lewis Rubongoya, to the Secretary to the Council of IPOD, the party is now eager to sign the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) and join IPOD. This decision comes after the party had previously boycotted IPOD and even went to the extent of lambasting Hon. Faith Nakuti, the District Woman MP for Napak, accusing her of being used by the state to embarrass the opposition.

The NUP’s decision to quit IPOD was predicated on the amendment of the Political Parties and Organizations Act (2005), which required members of the National Consultative Forum to subscribe to IPOD through signing an MOU in order to access funds allocated to parties based on their numerical strength in Parliament. However, it seems that the party’s resolve to challenge the amendment in court has not stopped them from seeking to benefit from the very law they are challenging.

The timing of NUP’s U-turn raises questions about the party’s motivations. With billions of shillings released by the Electoral Commission, it is clear that the party’s decision to rejoin IPOD is driven by a desire to access these funds rather than any genuine commitment to the principles of IPOD. This move is a clear indication of double standards and a lack of consistency in the party’s actions.

It is worth noting that NUP’s decision to challenge the amended act in court has not been withdrawn. The case is still pending, with a hearing scheduled for October 29, 2025. It is intriguing to see how the party will reconcile its decision to rejoin IPOD with its ongoing court case.

The NUP’s U-turn is a significant embarrassment for the party, which has been vocal about its commitment to opposition politics. The party’s actions suggest that it is willing to compromise its principles and values in pursuit of financial gain. This move will likely damage the party’s reputation and erode the trust of its supporters.

This is not the first time NUP has shown inconsistency in its actions. The party’s leader, Bobi Wine, had previously declared that he would not contest in the presidential elections under the current commission headed by Justice Simon Byabakama, yet he was the first to be nominated. Furthermore, NUP has been vocal about not cooperating with President Museveni, but by signing an MOU to join IPOD, isn’t that cooperation? The party’s actions are further complicated by its attempts to oust fellow opposition MPs from their constituencies, such as Hon. Ibrahim Semujju Nganda of Kira Municipality and Hon. Asuman Basalirwa of Bugiri Municipality. This disjointed approach will likely lead to a weakened opposition, making it easier for the ruling party to win the elections.

In conclusion, NUP’s decision to rejoin IPOD is a clear indication of the party’s inconsistencies and lack of commitment to its principles. The party’s actions suggest that it is driven by opportunism rather than a genuine desire to serve the people. As the party navigates its way through the complexities of Ugandan politics, it remains to be seen how its members will reconcile their actions with the expectations of their supporters.

Kagenyi Lukka is the Deputy RCC Kampala City Incharge Kawempe Division.