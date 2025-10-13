In a significant recognition of outstanding contributions to Uganda’s development, Public Opinions has announced the winners of the Uganda Development Champions Award 2025. Three prominent leaders have been honored for their exceptional achievements in their respective fields and their contributions towards the attainment of Uganda Vision 2040 and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The awardees include Mr. Edwin Karugire,Founding Partner of K & K Advocates;Dr. Sengonzi Ddamulira David,Under Secretary of the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development (MOFPED); and Hon. Vincent Bagiire,Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Public Opinions recognized H.E. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni as a Uganda Peace and Development Champion for his tireless efforts in ensuring total peace and stability in Uganda. The Uganda Development Champions Award is a prestigious recognition of outstanding leaders who have made significant contributions to Uganda’s development.

The awardees will be inducted into the 2025/2026 Uganda Development Champions Journal, a publication that showcases the country’s best-performing leaders from the public and private sectors. This recognition is a testament to their dedication, hard work, and commitment to promoting Uganda’s development agenda.

*Dr. Sengonzi Edward Damulira*

Dr. Sengonzi Edward Damulira has been honored with the Uganda Development Champions Award. As the Under Secretary at the Ministry of Finance, Planning, and Economic Development, Dr. Sengonzi has played an instrumental role in steering Uganda towards the ambitious goals of Uganda Vision 2040 and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. His recognition by public opinion underscores the profound impact of his work on the nation’s development trajectory.

Dr. Sengonzi’s academic journey began at Makerere University, where he earned his PhD in Economics from 2006 to 2013. His doctoral thesis, titled “The Role of Public Infrastructure in Private Domestic Investment in Sub-Sahara Africa,” laid the foundation for his commitment to enhancing economic conditions in Uganda and beyond. The knowledge gained through various modules, including Econometric Analysis and International Economics, equipped him with the analytical skills required to tackle complex economic challenges.

His educational background is characterized by a strong focus on economic policy and planning. From 1999 to 2002, he pursued an M.A. in Economic Policy and Planning, culminating in a dissertation on poverty determinants in Uganda. This work not only reflects his deep understanding of socio-economic issues but also his passion for finding sustainable solutions.

Dr. Sengonzi’s career spans several pivotal roles that showcase his leadership and dedication. As the Principal Assistant Secretary in the Ministry of Health from 2010 to 2014, he was pivotal in managing budgets and implementing programs that directly improved healthcare services. His experience as Private Secretary for Social and Welfare to the President from 2003 to 2009 highlights his commitment to humanitarian causes, particularly in supporting war-affected families and children in need.

Beyond his governmental roles, Dr. Sengonzi actively contributes to academia and the private sector, serving as a member of the University Council at Makerere University and as Chairperson of the Finance and Investment Committee of New Vision. His board memberships reflect a commitment to fostering education and sustainable economic development in Uganda.

Dr. Sengonzi’s journey is a beacon of inspiration, exemplifying how dedicated service, academic excellence, and a genuine passion for development can create lasting change. His recognition as a development champion serves as a powerful reminder that individual contributions can significantly impact the collective future of a nation.

Mr Edwin Karugire

Senior Partner,K & K Advocates

Edwin Karugire has been honored with the prestigious 2025 Uganda Development Champions Award by Public Opinions, recognizing his significant contributions toward achieving Uganda Vision 2040 and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). As a prominent city lawyer, Karugire has dedicated over 20 years to the legal fraternity, making remarkable strides in promoting human rights and strengthening Uganda’s judicial systems. His unwavering commitment to the 30 principles of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights has positioned him as a champion for justice and equality.

As a founding partner of his law firm, Karugire leads the vibrant transactions department, specializing in various sectors including Banking & Finance, Mergers & Acquisitions, and Technology, Media & Telecommunications. His extensive experience encompasses complex corporate law transactions, where he has successfully structured and negotiated significant deals, including notable telecommunication acquisitions and cross-border joint ventures.

Beyond his professional accolades, Edwin is known for his humility and respect for all individuals, regardless of their background. Married to the daughter of H.E. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, he continues to maintain a grounded lifestyle, focusing on the professional execution of his work. His expertise has made him a sought-after counsel for both domestic and international investors seeking to navigate the Ugandan market.

In addition to his legal pursuits, Edwin enjoys music, farming, and engaging in community service, reflecting his commitment to a holistic and impactful life. His dedication to enhancing the legal landscape in Uganda and advocating for human rights solidifies his legacy as a transformative figure in the nation’s development.

*Hon Vicent Bagiire, Permanent Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs*.

Hon.Vincent Bagiire, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has been recognized with the Uganda Development Champions Award for his outstanding contributions to shaping Uganda’s foreign policy. A thought leader in the ICT field, Bagiire has been instrumental in promoting regional cooperation, actualizing treaties, and conventions.

With a career spanning over two decades, Bagiire has held various leadership positions, including CEO of (link unavailable), a Washington DC-based IT policy not-for-profit organization. He also served as the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance and Member of Parliament, where he chaired the Parliamentary Sessional Committee on Information and Communication Technology.

Bagiire is the founder of the Center for International ICT Policy for East and Southern Africa (CIPESA) in Uganda and has received prestigious fellowships, including the Ashoka Fellowship for life and the Archbishop Desmond Tutu Leadership Fellowship. He is an alumnus of the Young Global Leadership Programme of the World Economic Forum.

Bagiire’s leadership roles include serving as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of ICT and National Guidance. He has received the Uganda Development Champions Award in recognition of his contributions to shaping Uganda’s foreign policy. Bagiire is an Ashoka Fellow for life and an Archbishop Desmond Tutu Leadership Fellow. He holds an MBA (Hons) from Glasgow Caledonian University, MSc (Hons) in Macroeconomics from the University of Bradford, BSc Computing and Information Technology from the University of Derby, and a Bachelor of Laws from Robert Gordon University, Aberdeen.

With his wealth of experience and expertise, Bagiire continues to play a vital role in shaping Uganda’s foreign policy and promoting regional cooperation.

