What you call the art of sovereignty , is purchased not by gold reserves or stock market highest bid, but by patriotic summation of a leader with charism.

Thank you President Museveni, the scientists in Uganda Peoples Defence Forces, can now manufacture Combat armoured vehicles, not negating the health sector , where scientists in the army now produce medicine tablets like tazcon and vidicine for respiratory ailments, all symbolic of a modern advanced force for a nation.

What you fathom as human capital development, leverages growth and investment, premised on field variation in the sector of education.

Thank you President Museveni, 9.4 million pupils so far are beneficiaries of Universal primary education, 1.17 million students so far are deriving advantage from universal secondary education, 111,598 now are on government university scholarships, and 30,171, students paid for by government in tertiary institutions.

What you crave for in fiscal and monetary markets, ought to be induced with relative inflation, a stable currency, with feasibility of exports.

Thank you President Museveni, Uganda’s export earnings by 2024- 2025 are 13.3 billion dollars. this is not exclusive of coffee, beans, milk products , sugar, fish and so many others.

What you sanctify as cultural heritage, is the true mother hood of unity in diversity, with a propensity to virtuosity!!!

Thank you President Museveni, for restoring all the kingdoms and chiefoms of Uganda, namely in Bunyoro and Lango, Tooro and Acholi, Busoga and Teso. At the royal crown seat in Mengo – Buganda, it’s all bright and beautiful……

