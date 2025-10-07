A good President, should configure the matrix of market inflation, when apportioning funds for educational welfare.

Thanks to His Excellency President Museveni, capitation grant for every pupil in universal primary education is 20,000 shs (per child) compared to 8000shs, last year .

Capitation grant as well for universal secondary education is now 123,000shs per student, compared to 175,000shs last year.

A good President ought to use statutory instruments , in the inducement of University education in the modern age. Thanks to H.E Museveni, government spends 1.2 trillion shs per year on the 13 public universities in Uganda, strategically located in all regions of Bunyoro, Lango, Kigezi, Busoga, Acholi, Ankole, west Nile etc, with 4000 students enrolled every year on government scholarships

A good President , should demystify the factor of skills proficiency, in technical and vocational institutes, as a password to global competition. Thanks to President Museveni, Uganda has 6 globally accredited technical institutes namely Kigumba school of Petroleum studies, Elgon technical college, UTC lira for road and bridge construction studies, Bushenyi UTC for manufacturing studies, bukalasa college for Agriculturalnomics, and Kichwamba UTC for oil and gas studies.

A good President , must prioritise the cumulative factor of enterprenerial competence for all graduands in the market place. Thanks to President Museveni, the existence of Presidential skilling hubs in every region of Uganda, equipping young boys and girls with subjects in mechanics, ICT, welding, civil engineering, fashion and design, is a golden foundation for Uganda’s nexus in a middle class world economy……

(Lutwama Afrika is a national mobilizer, sms 0786672301)