The fight against corruption has gained momentum in the Karamoja subregion, particularly in the districts of Moroto, Nabilatuk, Nakapiripirit, and Napak.

On the 4th and 5th of October 2025, the Karamoja Anti-Corruption Coalition (KACC), a non-governmental organization, awarded certificates to students who have been key actors in the fight against corruption.

The award ceremony took place during a training session for 50 students from Moroto High School and Moroto Parents School.

During the opening session, Mr. Erionu Charles, Deputy Head Teacher of Moroto High School, delivered his remarks, thanking KACC for its continued support and commendable work.

He encouraged students to understand and practice the values of integrity, transparency, accountability, monitoring, and reporting.

Mr. Loporon John, Patron of the Integrity Club at Moroto High School, called upon students to be ambassadors of integrity in Karamoja and urged them to uphold honesty both at school and at home.

Becky Faith Opuwa and Sophia Lomongin, KACC Training Officers, emphasized the organization’s commitment to continue training students across Karamoja on integrity, with the vision of building a corruption-free region.

Dr. Ayub Mukisa, Head of the Karamoja Anti-Corruption Coalition , expressed gratitude to the Embassies of Denmark, the Netherlands, Ireland, and Sweden for funding KACC’s initiatives.

He also thanked the Moroto District Local Government and Moroto High School for their cooperation and support in facilitating the trainings.