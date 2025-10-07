The Buganda Road Chief Magistrate’s Court has remanded three individuals — a 24-year-old man and two minors — accused of impersonating renowned businessman and philanthropist Dr. Hamis Kiggundu to defraud unsuspecting Ugandans through social media.

The suspects, identified as Master Don Sharif (24) and two juveniles aged 16 and 17, appeared before Magistrate Ronald Kayizi, where they denied the charges.

The court ordered Sharif’s remand to Luzira Prison, while the two minors were sent to Naguru Juvenile Remand Home until October 20, 2025.

According to prosecutors, the trio allegedly created and managed multiple fake accounts on TikTok, Facebook, and WhatsApp, pretending to be Dr. Kiggundu and representatives of the Ham Group of Companies. They reportedly deceived victims with promises of jobs, scholarships, youth loans, and other financial opportunities, through which they obtained millions of shillings.

Investigations revealed that all three suspects are residents of Iganga District in the Busoga sub-region, which authorities describe as an emerging hotspot for cyber-related crime. Officials noted that several other suspects previously arrested for similar offenses also originated from the same area.

This is the sixth time this year individuals have been charged with impersonating Dr. Kiggundu.

Speaking on behalf of the Ham Group of Companies, Public Relations Officer Karim Sserugo cautioned the public against being duped by online scammers using the businessman’s name.

> “We wish to clearly state that Dr. Hamis Kiggundu and the Ham Group of Companies do not operate any loan, school fees, or youth empowerment programs. Anyone making such claims is a fraudster. The public should always verify information through our official communication channels,” Sserugo emphasized.

Authorities have urged Ugandans to remain alert when dealing with online offers and to immediately report any suspicious activities to the police. They warned that the growing wave of impersonation and cyber fraud not only threatens people’s savings but also undermines confidence in legitimate charitable and business ventures.

As the accused await trial, the case underscores Uganda’s ongoing battle with cybercrime and online impersonation, a fast-rising threat that continues to exploit the identities of public figures for fraudulent gain.