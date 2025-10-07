Following the release of National Unity Platform (NUP) flagbearers for local councils in August, several voices were heard from Buganda protesting what they claimed to be a deliberate attempt by Makerere Kavule to frustrate Muslims out of political offices.

Clerics from Nansana Municipality in Wakiso accused the Robert Kyagulanyi-led party of deliberately denying endorsements to muslim aspirants while their counterparts from other sects are prioritized. In Kawempe, Muslims protested after ten all ten women positions to the Division were allocated to Christians with none for their muslim counterparts. They also challenged the allocation of party tickets to christians to represent the very vital Kawempe Mbogo areas which is very historical since Prince Noah Mbogo was buried there.

In Busoga, while on his trail for the 2026 presidential election drive, Mr Kyagulanyi, the Presidential flabearer for the party spread shock and amusement when he openly decampaigned two of the most prominent muslim opposition politicians from the sub region. In the most shocking scenario, Bobi Wine appealed to voters in Bugiri to vote out Asuman Basalirwa- arguably the most effective Lawmaker from the sub region among mates from NRM and opposition combined.

Ironically, Bobi Wine undoubtedly played a pivotal role in Basalirwa’s first Parliamentary victory in August 2018 when he, alongside other prominent politicians camped in the Eastern district for nearly two month in the run up to the elections.

Reports of an ideological rift between the two camps started making rounds in the public domain, with Basalirwa first trashing the same. While appearing on a local Television station in 2020, the Bugiri Municipality MP poured cold water on what he referred to as “baseless propaganda” when he clarified that ” I am one of the very few people Bobi Wine consulted when forming NUP and I helped him with the legal requirement process. He told me about the idea and I supported him and also kept the secret until when the move materialized.”

Bobi Wine asked Bugiri to send their leader to an early political retirement after accusing him of deviating from the struggle and working with those he referred to as oppressors. The audience themselves were visibly baffled by the pop star cum politician’s proclamations indicating that while they were prepared for a message drumming up support for the already ordained NUP flagbearer, Egesa Macelino, they never saw an open attack on a fellow opposition leader coming from Mr Kyagulanyi.

From Bugiri, the trail proceeded to Bugweri where Mr Kyagulanyi accused long serving representative, Hajji Abdul Katuntu of working with the ruling side, the same accusation leveled against Basalirwa. The two politicians share quite a number of characteristics. They are both Muslims representing muslim dominated constituencies. They are also among the best performing debaters on the floor of Parliament as per successive rankings from various organizations.

Hajji Musa Misango, one of the focal people in the early formation of the NUP party has long been frustrated and ultimately discarded. Hajji Misango who hails from Kamuli was humiliated despite a pivotal role he played in mobilising the entire Eastern Uganda in the run up to the 2021 general election. He moved from one district to another, ensuring every constituency and district gets a flagbearer. These actions have given rise to suspicions that there could be a deliberate attempt to fell down all key muslim leaders in a gradual move targeting the faith.

In Kampala, the party has come under fire for undermining established Muslim Politicians. David Lweis Rubongoya and Ronald Balimwezo, both christians have been endorsed to replace Muslims Erias Lukwago and Muhammad Nsereko. In a predominantly muslim dominated Kawempe South, Bobi Wine’s Elder brother emerged the preferred choice to kick out Kazibwe Bashiri. Nakawa East and West have Waiswa Alex Mufumbiro and Joel Ssenyonyi respectively.

While sending off the mother of Muslim titular head, Kassim Nakibinge last month, the Kavule group came under fire for frusting key Muslims including Ibrahim Kasozi and Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda.

The party has, however, strongly denied the allegations insisting their objective is equity with less regard to religious and ethnic considerations.

Despite the public denials, the composition of the party’s National Executive Committee(NUP) neither helps the case. Out of morethan 20 postions, there are only two muslims; Habibu Buwembo the Secretary for Mobilization and Ibrahim Tamale, the Secretary for the Informal Sector. These, have ,however, reportedly been sidelined with reports emerging that Buwembo who would have been very busy in the campaign period has rarely appeared anywhere, often getting locked out of key decision making meetings.