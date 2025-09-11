Our thematic study on President Museveni’s dominion is still on;

Lee Kuan yew, in the context of Asian tigers, demystified the concept of literacy as a variation from the notion of education. In the angle of Ugandan nationalism , Museveni has prioritized the inducement of human capital in training institutions. By 1st September 2025, Uganda’s competent technical ,vocational and educational training institutes had risen to 1, 418( one thousand four hundred and eighteen) TVETS. Courses like mechanics, architecture , welding , civil engineering etc that are offered are a market pass word to industrialisation as a vision statement of the NRM.

Conventional warfare, as stipulated by Mao Zedong, confounds a field counter offensive operation on the enemy force! As to mobile warfare , wherein the enemy garrisons are exterminated by regular military units. Thanks to His Excellency President Museveni, every year the Uganda Peoples Defence Forces enrols a minimum of 9000( nine thousand) recruits for Cadet training. these are an index of physicists, lawyers, economists, educationist, engineers etc, that are a glorious foundation for an African first class army in the world.

We are told by quantum physicists, that the duality of genetic texture in women yields a lot of immunity , which principle is exemplified well in management and allocation efficiency of results. Thanks to His Excellency President Museveni, the NRM national Chairman, by opening up doors for women in corporations, cabinet, Parliament and non government organisations, the principle of affirmative action by the NRM is well admired across the world.

From a perspective of London school of economics, market feasibility can be statistical or comparative, or even micro, provided the ultimate is building a welfare state. Thanks to His Excellency President Museveni, all the parishes in Uganda , 10595( one thousand five hundred and ninety five) are gradually succeeding in Crop and animal husbandry, with the succinct allocation of 100 million shillings per parish per year, in awesome acclamation , of the NRM’s parish development model …..

(Lutwama is an African Nationalist ,sms 0786672301)