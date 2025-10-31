Allan Lwanga is a world stage consultant and a seasoned local politician in Uganda, He is vying for Kampala Central Member of Parliament seat and duly nominated as Independent.

Lwanga is former Chief Executive Officer of the MTN Uganda subsidiary aYo, he is currently working on various projects in North America while maintaining his foothold on local politics in Uganda. He is also currently the Local Council Chairman for Contafrica Zone in Kamwokya 2 Parish, Kampala Central constituency.

A moderate centre left Democrat, Allan draws his inspiration from service to humanity due to his background as a modest humble child of the ghetto slums of Kamwokya where he is born and bred. He maintains the mantra “Ghetto, its not who we are, it’s where we are from” symbolic of progress, community and kindness.

Allan has served the Uganda corporate fraternity in various institutions with a stellar performance culminating into a well rounded illustrious career.

Allan started out his corporate career as a banker with DFCU bank and horned his skills in their Kampala and Masaka branches where his enigmatic charisma still rings to this day in some of their prominent customers. He moved onto wealth management advisory in KCB bank, Diageo’s subsidiary Uganda Breweries and then UAP Old Mutual where he rose through the corporate ranks up to the position of Head of Distribution.

He over saw the merger of UAP with Old Mutual and was also responsible for setting up the fully fledged life insurance company. At the helm of his career, he was appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of aYo Uganda, an Insure Tec subsidiary of the MTN group where he also served on their board before heading into consultancy in North America.

Allan maintains that geographical location bias is still a dogma that holds back many young Africans from exhibiting their talents and skills in the international market and sometimes requires global presence to offer competitive edge hence his ascent to his Canadian consultancy firm Silveroak Associates fully registered in Ontario North America.

Allan is a graduate in Natural Sciences from Makerere University and has since extended his studies in Finance, Marketing and Information Management in various institutions such as; a PGC from the University of Westminster UK, A certificate in Accounting from City & Guilds of London UK, a Chartered Marketing certificate from the Royal Institute of Marketing in Berkshire UK and is currently pursuing an MBA in Finance from the University of Edinburgh UK.

Lwanga was admitted to the department of laws in Makerere University in Uganda in 2018 before taking on his CEO role and upon successfully passing the pre-entry exam and maintains an inclination to one day pursue further studies in this field too.

An astute and well rounded international thinker with local content and presence. Allan is Contesting for Member of Parliament for Kampala Central in Uganda 2026.