Lugano, Switzerland | October 30, 2025: Uganda’s coffee exports have reached the highest level in the nation’s history, with new figures showing a record 8.2 million 60-kilogram bags valued at US$ 2.3 billion (UGX 8.1 trillion) exported in the latest year – a 64% increase in value and 30% rise in volume compared to the previous year.

The new figures from the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries show that Uganda cemented its position as Africa’s number one coffee exporter in September with 844,949 bags exported worth US$ 218.6 million, a 56 percent increase in quantity and 48 percent growth in value year-on-year.

Building on this success, Uganda is bringing its story of growth, sustainability, and adventure to the Swiss International Holiday Expo (SIHE) 2025 in Lugano, Switzerland from October 31 to November 2, 2025.

Ambassador Marcel Tibaleka, Uganda’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva, said: “Switzerland is one of the world’s leading coffee trading and consumption markets. Showcasing Uganda’s record coffee success here – alongside our tourism and investment potential – opens new frontiers for the country’s economic diplomacy.”

It is the first time Uganda is participating in the Swiss International Holiday Expo, Switzerland’s flagship tourism and lifestyle exhibition that draws 400 international exhibitors and more than 7,000 high-value visitors.