President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Presidential flagbearer for the 2026 general elections, has reaffirmed his government’s commitment to consolidating peace, advancing development, expanding social services, and ensuring wealth creation for every Ugandan household.

The President, accompanied by the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Maama Janet Kataaha Museveni, made the assurance today while addressing thousands of supporters in Kaberamaido District during his campaign trail in Teso sub-region.

President Museveni told residents that peace remains the cornerstone of Uganda’s transformation under the NRM. He recalled that parts of Teso, including Kaberamaido, once suffered from insecurity caused by rebel activity and cattle rustling, problems he said the NRM decisively ended.

“Peace has returned to this area after years of insecurity when rebels used to kidnap our children from schools like Lwala Girls. The NRM has been able to bring peace to the whole country, and that’s our first contribution to Uganda,” he said.

Highlighting the government’s achievements in infrastructure, President Museveni said the NRM has focused on building a solid economic foundation. He cited the ongoing upgrade of the Katine–Kaberamaido Road (73.5km), for which funds have already been secured, and the upcoming MV BKK Ferry project, which will connect Teso and Busoga sub-regions via Lake Kyoga through Buyende and Kaberamaido.

“The tarmac road used to stop at Soroti, but we have extended it through Lira–Dokolo–Kamdini. Now we are bringing the tarmac closer to you. We already have the money for Katine–Kaberamaido, and soon a contractor will start work,” the President said.

He also pledged to follow up on concerns over intermittent power supply in the district, noting that the issue could stem from outdated wiring being replaced countrywide.

On water access, President Museveni applauded the district’s 91% rural safe water coverage, with 217 of 234 villages already having clean water sources. He noted the completion of solar-powered mini-piped schemes in Obur and Adudul, each serving hundreds of residents, and announced new projects for Ocero and Apapai Town Councils to ensure full coverage across all parishes.

Additionally, two small irrigation schemes—Obajaj in Kobulubulu and Ochero SSI Project in Swagere Parish—are under construction to boost water for production.

Turning to education, the President said Kaberamaido has made great progress with 45 government primary schools enrolling over 43,000 pupils and six government secondary schools providing Universal Secondary Education (USE).

“Our goal is to have at least one government primary school per parish and one secondary school per sub-county,” President Museveni emphasized, announcing that his next government will prioritize free education in all government schools, a reform aimed at eliminating hidden school costs that have burdened parents.

“Let’s all agree that we can provide free education in the government schools,” he said, prompting a resounding “Yes!” from the crowd.

He added that the Presidential Skilling Hubs initiative would continue to equip youth with technical skills to earn a living and join the money economy.

On health services, President Museveni reported that Kaberamaido has one hospital and four health centre IIIs out of nine sub-counties. Plans are underway to upgrade Murem and Kaburepoli Health Centre IIs to HCIIIs and construct new HCIIIs in Oriamo and Kaberamaido sub-counties.

“We are going to ensure that all health units are well equipped and that health workers have proper housing,” he assured.

The President cautioned residents against equating public infrastructure with personal wealth, urging households to engage in productive enterprises.

“You cannot sleep on the tarmac road. The road is for all of us, but wealth is personal. Seek first the homestead income and the rest will follow,” he said.

President Museveni showcased examples of successful individuals who have embraced the NRM’s wealth creation message. Among them was George Matongo of Nakaseke, who earns over UGX 29 million monthly from dairy farming, and Joseph Ijala of Taifa Farm, who abandoned his transport job to start a poultry and soap-making enterprise earning UGX 3 million daily.

He encouraged Kaberamaido residents to utilize local resources such as wetlands and swamps for fish farming and pledged to establish a Fish Fund to support aquaculture and discourage illegal fishing of young fish.

“My fish pond at Barlege earns me UGX 140 million per year from one acre. You can do the same here,” he said.

President Museveni also announced a special fund for church and Muslim district projects alongside the ongoing Parish Development Model (PDM) program.

Kaberamaido has so far received UGX 8.9 billion under the PDM, with 8,864 households (31% of all district households) already benefiting. The district has also received UGX 1.31 billion under Emyooga, benefiting 33 SACCOs with over 7,000 members.

Maama Janet commended the people of Kaberamaido for their steadfast support for the NRM and urged them to safeguard Uganda’s stability through the ballot.

“I thank God for using the President and the NRM to lay a strong foundation of peace and development. I urge you to vote for the President and the entire NRM team so that Uganda can continue to progress,” she said.

The NRM Second National Vice Chairperson also Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Anita Among praised the President for his unwavering leadership and highlighted the district’s inclusion in the newly approved US$270 million NUSAF IV program aimed at transforming livelihoods in Northern Uganda.

“Thank you, Mr. President, for the UGX 500 million for a modern theatre at Kaberamaido Hospital. The women here are very happy,” she said.

The NRM Vice Chairperson for Eastern Uganda, Mr. Calvin Echodu commended President Museveni for “braving both rain and heat” during the campaign, a gesture he said symbolized renewed energy and dedication.

“We in the eastern region are ready to protect our gains and ensure continuity,” Mr. Echodu affirmed.

Kaberamaido’s voting record:

In the 2021 general elections, President Museveni garnered 18,589 votes (56.4%) out of 34,278 valid votes cast in Kaberamaido. The district now has 64,167 registered voters and 147 polling stations, up from 95 in 2021.

The rally was attended by Ministers, Members of Parliament, security chiefs, religious and cultural leaders.