President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has today, in the company of the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Maama Janet Kataaha Museveni, held a campaign rally at Kalaki Primary School in Kalaki Town Council, Kalaki District, where he saluted the people in the district for their bravery and contribution to peace in the Teso sub-region.

“The Manifesto of the NRM has seven points — what the NRM has done for Uganda and what it intends to do. The first one is peace. We fought the rebels and cattle rustlers, and I must salute Kalaki because you helped us to defeat Tabule. He once tried to ambush me but escaped before I got him. I thank you, the Arrow Boys,” the President said.

He noted that the peace enjoyed today in Teso and across Uganda is a result of the cooperation between the NRM and patriotic citizens who stood firm against insecurity.

“Because of your courage, we now have peace. Peace is the foundation of everything — without it, there can be no development,” he added.

The President said the next pillar of the NRM’s contribution is development — focusing on economic and social infrastructure such as roads, electricity, water, ferries, and telecommunications.

“You can check what has been done for Teso. The road from Lira through Katine and Kamdin is already done, and we are going to work on the road from Katine to Kalaki and Ochero — that money is already available,” he said.

“I am also going to look for money to work on the road from Ochero to Amolatar, and the one from Buyende to Kagwara. On the side of electricity, we shall find out why it sometimes goes off, because the country now has enough supply. The railway is also being worked on from Tororo through Kampala and Lira up to Pakwach,” the President said.

He revealed that key road projects have been identified for upgrading and rehabilitation to improve trade and transport within the district and beyond with Katine–Kalaki–Ochero Road – already funded and ready for construction. He also explained that the government is going to look for money to construct Ochero–Amolatar Road – to improve access to Lake Kyoga landing sites.

He also explained that there has been a mistake from the Ministry of works and Transport of not supervising and monitoring the roads.

“When roads are in good condition, farmers and traders can easily move their goods. The Ministry of Works must supervise them well; roads must be passable, even if they are marrum,” he added.

On water, President Museveni commended Kalaki District for achieving significant progress under government support.

“Water coverage in Kalaki is now at 80.8%. The district has constructed 32 new boreholes, rehabilitated 22, and has two piped water systems already operational,” he said.

The President also highlighted the ongoing Lake Kyoga Multi-Purpose Gravity Flow Water Supply System, which he said will provide sustainable clean water for both domestic and agricultural use across the district.

He explained that development is the work of the government, while wealth creation is the responsibility of individual households.

“In the 1960s, we disagreed with some leaders, even professors, because they didn’t understand this difference. I tell you now — the road is mine to build, but the wealth from that road is yours to create,” he told the crowd.

President Museveni reminded local leaders of their accountability role.

“When we came into government, I insisted on having LC3s and LCVs — elected so that people can hold them accountable. If God gives you a chance to guide people and you do it for selfish reasons, He is not pleased,” he said.

On education, the President reiterated his commitment to free education and skilling.

“From 1996, I started free education in government schools, but some people refused to implement it properly. That’s why I started the Skilling Hubs. You’ve seen these young people — after only six months of training, they are now making products we used to import from China and Italy. Let us stop killing our children with unnecessary school charges,” he said.

He also reaffirmed his support for the creation of Otuboi County and pledged to strengthen the fisheries sector with hatcheries to support fish farming in the area.

On health, President Museveni promised to upgrade Kalaki Health Centre IV to a General Hospital, and Ochelakur Health Centre II to a Health Centre III, as well as construct new Health Centre IIIs in Kalaki, Ogwolo, and Otuboi Sub-Counties to ensure equitable access to medical services.

The President concluded by encouraging Ugandans to use their peace and freedom productively.

“Yes, it is campaign time, but I am giving you knowledge that can help you. Let us use the peace the NRM brought to create wealth,” he said.

Maama Janet thanked the people of Kalaki for turning up in large numbers.

“There is no place like Uganda on earth, and there are no people who hold peaceful elections like Ugandans. I thank God for using the NRM and the President to bring peace. Every adult Ugandan has a responsibility to protect this peace,” she said.

She also encouraged the citizens to vote for President Museveni and all NRM candidates to consolidate the gains achieved under the Movement government.

She hailed the Speaker of Parliament also NRM Second National Vice Chairperson (Female), Rt. Hon. Anita Among for pointing out shoddy work done by contractors who were constructing the Seed Schools in Kalaki.

“When we fail to point out shoddy work, we cheat ourselves and the next generation. When you are given government work, do it properly — you are doing it for yourself and those who come after you,” she added.

Rt. Hon. Among, assured the people of Kalaki that the road from Katine through Kalaki to Ochero will be worked on soon.

“Every town in Kalaki District will have at least 2.9 kilometres of tarmac,” she said.

She requested the President to provide tractors to farmers in Kalaki to ease agricultural work and praised Maama Janet for ensuring the construction of seed secondary schools. She, however, called for close supervision to ensure quality work.

The NRM Vice Chairperson for Eastern Uganda, Mr. Calvin Echodu, also appealed to the President to fix the Katine–Kalaki–Ochero road, noting its importance to trade and historical ties, as many people in the area were recruited into the former FRONASA liberation force.

The Kalaki District NRM Chairperson, Mrs. Maria Gorret Ajilo, thanked the President for visiting and reminded him that Kalaki is historically significant in the NRM’s struggle, as he camped there in 1986.

She requested that Kalaki Health Centre IV be elevated to hospital status and that the district be granted an additional constituency — Otuboi.

Kalaki District, which now has 10 Sub-Counties, 34 Parishes, and 224 villages, has made notable progress under government programmes. It has achieved 80.8% access to safe water, with 32 new boreholes constructed, 22 rehabilitated, and two piped water systems operational. Under the Parish Development Model, Kalaki has received Shs. 10.4 billion, benefiting 10,640 households — 34.9% of the district’s total.

In education, the district has 49 government primary schools and six government secondary schools offering Universal Secondary Education and Post-Ordinary Level Training. One new Seed Secondary School is under construction, which will reduce the number of sub-counties without government secondary schools from five to four.

In health, the government plans to upgrade and expand facilities across the district, including new HCIIIs in underserved areas and improved infrastructure for health workers.

Through the Emyooga programme, the government has disbursed Shs. 700 million to 18 SACCOs with 6,409 members, while under the cattle compensation initiative, 807 claimants in Kalaki have received Shs. 5.27 billion.