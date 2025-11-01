Kampala — MK International School, situated in Busega, has formed a partnership with Apex Digital Skills to boost digital learning opportunities for its students. This collaboration aims to integrate technology-focused education into both primary and secondary levels, equipping learners with essential skills for future academic and career success.

The school offers a British-based curriculum, including IGCSE and A-Level programs, while also providing primary education to local students. MK International School emphasizes a holistic approach by combining strong academics with arts, sports, and leadership development to nurture well-rounded individuals.

Through this partnership, students will gain access to practical courses such as coding, digital marketing, and graphic design. These programs are designed to offer hands-on experience and prepare students for the demands of higher education and the modern workforce.Teachers at MK International School will receive professional training from Apex Digital Skills to effectively deliver digital lessons and guide students through project-based learning. School officials believe this will ensure digital education becomes a sustainable part of the curriculum.

Education experts highlight that early exposure to technology improves critical thinking, creativity, and problem-solving skills. Introducing digital literacy at the primary level allows students to build a strong foundation for advanced studies and future careers in a technology-driven economy.

School administrators note that the partnership enhances existing programs, benefiting both local and international students. They stress the importance of equipping students with skills that will enable success in national and global contexts.

Parents and educators have welcomed the initiative, recognizing that integrating technology with traditional education improves learning outcomes and prepares students for real-world challenges. The collaboration also aligns with Uganda’s national goals to strengthen digital literacy among youth.