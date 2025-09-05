The pain and despair in his eyes are agonizing to watch on the short video; “I am telling you women. Even if you raise children who are not your own and feed them on diamonds, they will never appreciate you. Never.” This, after Gashumba; the acerbic social critic and political commentator was ignored for 29-year-old Aisha Nabukeera’s recent introduction ceremony. He spoke with bitterness and regret, unable to restrain his anger. His eyes, blazed with vexation.

It all begun in 2006, February. Somewhere in Masaka, then 10-year-old Nabukeera was forced by her step mother to wear a dress doused in paraffin. After, to light a tadooba. Nabukeera was burnt to near death. Gashumba was the angel that appeared from heaven and saved her. Years later she graduated, won “Miss Rising Woman” accolade at a Miss Uganda pageant, started a business and now, a bride to be. She calls Gashumba ‘uncle’ having spent more than a decade staying under his roof being taken care of as his own daughter.

There are thousands of Gashumba’s out there who are now being forced into a re-think. Betrayal is as old as history. This story is not about step mothers, ungrateful parents or spoilt children. It’s about the reality of life; the ugly truth about human beings. The reasons why Gashumba was overlooked for one of ‘his’ daughter’s most important life events are not important. They will never take away that Gashumba literally picked Nabukeera from the grave. He was the vessel that God used. This is not about the devil either! It’s about man.

The take out is that whatever act of kindness you do, do it for God, for humanity. The bible promise of blessings is for those who do good without expecting anything back; Luke 6:35-36. Gashumba’s advise to women was wrong – countless examples of children who love their step mothers/fathers more than their own biological mothers or fathers. Many adopted mothers and fathers have heavenly relationships with their adopted children.

Acts of kindness are by choice. The lesson is that they should be guided by what inspires the helper. If you are touched by the spirit; that inner voice that feels like God, do it. You are doing it for him. If you are doing it for acknowledgement, expect the unexpected. From the days of Cane and Abel, no one knows where evil comes from.

I feel sorry for Gashumba but his message is wrong. Help people knowing well they are Adam’s descendants. There are thousands of Nabukeera’s out there and thousands of angels who have suffered the same humiliation. When you expect no reward in return for good, that’s the reward. That’s the blessing Frank M. Gashumba your reward is already with you.

It’s why you are still shining. Why you are still the man you were meant to be, the man you want to be – Frank Gashumba. The man who talks and we all listen; incisive, ascerbic, controversial. Hugely entertaining. The man who negotiates with presidents, cuts deals with international businessmen, dines with diplomats, plays golf with the first son, rules the airwaves and lives like a prince. Suave. The recently married man. Calm down brother, you are living your blessings. Your dream.